You’ll spend around 25 years of your life sleeping, though some parents might definitely get a little less than that. If you’re going to spend so much time recharging in bed, you might as well make sure that you’re resting on something super comfortable. As you know, a good night’s sleep can set the tone for your entire day, and sometimes your whole week. How comfy your mattress is, how plush your pillow is and how cool your sheets are can have a big effect on how many Zzzs you’ll catch, especially for fussy sleepers. That’s why, for owners of queen beds, we’ve picked out the best queen sheet sets for you.

Our picks look luxurious—and they feel that way too. The sheet sets come with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Some of our choices boast wrinkle- and fade-resistant sheets, so you won’t have to get into a messy bed at night. One of our selections even has a fitted sheet that says which side is which. Making the bed will be so much easier and faster now.

1. Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

Treat yourself to these luxe, 480-thread count cotton sheets. They even give off a little bit of a glow, which will make slipping into bed seem extra special. You get a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. The flat sheet—the most frustrating part of making up the bed—is even labeled “Short Side” and “Long Side.” These silky sheets are worth splurging on.

2. SONORO KATE Bed Sheet Set

These super soft sheets are hypoallergenic, stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant and fade-resistant, meaning that they’ll last you a long time. They have deep pockets, so they’ll fit most mattresses well, instead of having loose fabric around the sides of your bed. With this comfy set, you get one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You can pick from nine rich colors, including dark gray, purple, beige and lake blue.

3. Nestl Luxury Queen Sheet Set

If you’re on the hunt for a funky sheet color, look no further. There are more than 30 different colors to browse, ranging from steel blue to misty rose, so you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for. All of the sheets have a three-line design, which will look very modern in your bedroom. You receive a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases with this set. It’s made out of durable and soft microfiber.