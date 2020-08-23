Whether you’re considered the head chef in your household or just want somewhere more secure to store your knives, a knife roll is a must-have. Putting knives in a wood block or loose in a drawer can feel a little dangerous to parents. The kids might not be able to get to them now, but in a few years, they’ll be in easy reach for little hands. Plus, loose knives moving around a drawer can even be unsafe for adults. The best knife rolls have 10 or 11 slots for kitchen knives, along with a few extra pockets for cooking utensils. The rolls are made out of canvas or other heavy-duty material, ensuring that the knives won’t puncture through the rolls. You lie the roll flat when you put your knives in, roll it up and stow it away when you’re done. The bags make it look unassuming, and you can put it high out of reach.

Knife rolls can also be great if you like to bring your cooking on the road—or even to the backyard. The rolls have carrying handles, so you can bring your set-up anywhere, from a campsite to an Airbnb.

1. Chef’s Knife Roll Bag (14 slots)

If you’re looking to keep your knives out of your child’s reach, this bag is a great option. This bag can hold a total of 15 knives and other cooking utensils. There’s 10 slots and a pouch for other kitchen tools. This durable case is made out of polyester. When you roll it up, you can buckle the roll into place. It even has some carrying straps, if you wanted to bring this roll to barbecues or on vacation.

2. Chef’s Knife Roll Bag

Made out of waxed canvas, this durable bag is designed to withstand scratches, prevent puncture holes and keep your knives securely in a roll with its two sturdy buckles. It can hold up to 11 knives or other kitchen tools. The longest knife this bag can hold is 18.8 in. It’s easy to transport this bag on all of your cooking excursions. This bag comes in blue, army green, tan and gray.

3. Dalstrong – Nomad Knife Roll

Made out of full grain Brazilian leather and handcrafted, this buttery soft case will cradle your most expensive kitchen tools. You can stash as many as 10 knives in the corresponding pockets, which can be as long as 15 in. There are also three interior pockets for other items. Once you fasten the buckles on this case, it’ll stay that way, because the buckles are military-grade and zippers were customized for this knife roll. It has an extra piece of canvas, keeping the knives in place, and a convenient carrying handle.

