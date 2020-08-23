In anticipation of her speech for the Republican National Convention, Melania Trump decided to refresh the White House Rose Garden to mark the occasion. While crafting the redesign, the current First Lady opted to remove some of the iconic fixtures planted by Jackie Kennedy. To announce these modifications, she took to Twitter to share the Rose Garden’s new look.

“Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space,” Trump wrote to caption the image.

And these modifications were met with a considerable amount of backlash. From Twitter, it seems that a large segment of the American public was not happy about it and wants Trump to wake up to smell the roses.

One of the most significant changes includes the removal of Kennedy’s iconic crabapple trees and the overwhelmingly less colorful display, which the current First Lady replaced with more minimalist green shrubbery. “…those were Jackie Kennedy’s crabapple trees. My grandmother would be *sobbing* if she’d lived to see this, ” the media critic, Bob Chipman wrote in response to the White House before and after photos.

Roxane Gay, the Bad Feminist author, also was not a fan of this monochromatic revision. “It looks like a prison yard now, ” she commented.

“An unmitigated disaster,” Debbie Millman, host of Design Matters, wrote in agreement.

David Rothschild later summed up all of these thoughts in the extensive comment chain in two Tweets. “To confirm: Tasteful, colorful image of Rose Garden, with trees, is before?!?,” he commented. “

“So, in the middle of pandemic killing 1,000+ people per day & massive economic depression, Marie Antoinette Trump spends a bunch of OUR money to take the color & joy out of the Rose Garden. On-Brand.”

