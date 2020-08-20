Easy-to-Use Dog Nail Clippers That Won’t Pinch

When you’re in between grooming visits, you’ll need to clip your pup’s toenails on your own so that Fido doesn’t scratch you our your precious wood floors. Sometimes, though, it can be painful for them if you’re not fast enough. But with the right dog toenail clippers, you can make the process as ouch-less as possible.

Now, it’s not expected for you to be a pro groomer at home, but with these quality dog toenail clippers, you just might feel like one. With an ergonomic grip that makes you feel comfortable holding them and sharp blades that get the job done faster and without pinching them, clipping nails just got way easier. Ahead, the best dog toenail clippers for a more pleasant grooming experience.

1. Dudi Dog Clippers

If you’ve got a smaller pooch, these smart dog toenail clippers will get the job done right. The storage lock prevents them from working when they’re not in use, and the safety guard ensures that you don’t cut their toenails too short. The razor-sharp blades give you a quick and efficient cut so you don’t have to waste more time while they’re squirming.

2. Fur Goodness Sake Clippers

Clipping even a small dog’s nails is a chore, so if you have a large breed, it’s a huge hassle. Luckily, these sturdy dog toenail clippers will get the job done as quickly as possible thanks to the quick sensor that’s ultra precise. The non-slip handles ensure you won’t pinch your pup in the process, and they’re lightweight so they won’t weigh your hand down.

3. Mighty Paw Clippers

Cutting their nails too short can actually be harmful to your pup, but these smart dog toenail clippers will prevent that from happening. The sharp stainless steel blade ensures a precise cut so you can get the job done faster so they don’t get restless. For you, the comfy handle is easy to hold and won’t fall out of your hand, resulting in an accident.

