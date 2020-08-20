Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s New Santa Barbara Home Is Perfect For Baby Archie

In case you aren’t caught up on all the latest royal news, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Santa Barbara residents, and their recently purchased $14 million home is already equipped with a play area perfect for their 1-year-old son, Archie.

“Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free,” an unnamed source tells People. “The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time.”

While photos of the home haven’t been shared, we can only imagine that the playground set is as great and as grand as they come.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Maybe it boasts a swing set, a slide, a rope ladder, a telescope, and a rock wall

But really, it's probably closer to this multi-level playset that not only boasts an upper-level clubhouse and an elevated sundeck, but also a wave slide, and a multi-position swing beam

“This is their permanent home,” a source tells People. “Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air. It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus.”

Markle and Prince Harry purchased and moved into the home last month. It’s located 95 miles north of Los Angeles in Santa Barbara where Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, lives.

According to an insider, the couple “love[s] California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it — the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens. It’s so beautiful,” Harper’s Bazaar reports.

The couple reportedly craved a smaller community and a slower pace. “Montecito is very mellow, a charming little town and the Santa Barbara [area] offers an ideal lifestyle that they’re looking forward to. They feel the new house is a place of peace — and it offers inspiration to build Archewell [foundation], which they’re focused on.”

It’s a town they hope will give Archie “as normal a life as possible.”

“They’re excited to be there and to become part of the community. It’s a really happy time for them as a family,” a source says, per People.

