Storing food in plastic containers can have its benefits, like being lightweight and portable, but it has more drawbacks than advantages. Think about how misshapen your plastic container can become after a trip into the dishwasher and how easy they stain if you happen to have anything with a little turmeric in it. Most plastic containers aren’t microwaveable safe, so if you do want to heat up any food, you have to transfer it to a glass or microwaveable-safe surface. That’s just a lot of work. If you make the switch to the best glass food storage containers with lids, you can take those straight out of the freezer and pop them right into the oven. These durable, shatterproof picks are game-changers.

All of our selections are made out of borosilicate glass, which can withstand extreme temperature changes on both ends of the spectrum and is known to be less breakage than your average glass. The containers in these sets come in all different sizes and shapes, from circular to rectangular. They’re more environmentally friendly and long-lasting. Their shapes certainly won’t change in the dishwasher, and they’ll save you a lot of clean-up time.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Prep Naturals Glass Meal Prep Containers

With this set, you get five 30 oz. containers, which will give you plenty of space to save your meals. These containers are perfect for meal prep and toting your lunch to work in. The containers have no-leak lids that ensure all of the sauces stay where they’re intended to. The containers are designed to stack together, saving you some storage space. Made out of durable borosilicate glass, these food containers are less breakable than your average glass container. They’re also oven and dishwasher safe.

Courtesy of Prep Naturals.

2. Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers

This kit has four round containers, four square containers and four rectangle containers. You can get this set in blue, green, purple or white. Made out of borosilicate glass and equipped with durable rubber lids, this set is perfect for storing your soups, veggies and pre-packed lunches. The glass containers are oven, microwave and dishwasher safe, but the lids can’t be put in the oven or microwave.

Courtesy of Bayco.

3. Glass Food Storage Containers with Lids

Don’t let anyone in your family accidentally run off with your lunch anymore. This set includes three large containers and three small containers, which all have different colored lids. That makes it easy to differentiate your lunch from your partner’s. Made out of recycled borosilicate glass, these containers are shatter-proof even in dramatic temperature changes. The lids create an air-tight seal with the four latches around the sides. They should be hand-washed and not put in the microwave or oven.

Courtesy of 5-STAR UNITED.