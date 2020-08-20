Sleek Salt & Pepper Shakers for Every Kitchen

Salt and pepper are just like peanut butter and jelly: You can’t have one without the other! And when it comes to your kitchen, the duo is basically the foundation of everything, so it’s important to keep them within reach since you’ll be grabbing for them often. The best salt and pepper shakers vary by your design style and come in many different options.

If you want to keep them on display, you’ll want to have something sleek and stylish that’ll go with your stainless steel appliances. But if you want something suited for outdoor picnics and dining, then a plastic option will probably be more suitable. It’s a smart idea to have both on hand so you don’t have to take your nice ones outside. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best salt and pepper shakers for every kitchen.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Glass Salt and Pepper Shakers

It happens all too often: Mixing up your salt and pepper. This is especially true with salt and pepper shakers that aren’t clear, but if you want a set that’s not see-through, these labeled versions will let you know what’s what. They have an S or P at the top and are also labeled on the side so there’s no chance of you grabbing for the wrong thing.

Glass Salt and Pepper Shakers on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Premium Salt and Pepper Set

Give your old salt and pepper shakers a serious upgrade with these sleek versions that will go great in any kitchen. You can select from fine, medium, and coarse, and the set comes with a silicone stand so the shakers stay right in place. Best of all, you can be more eco-friendly with these refillable shakers.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon

Premium Salt and Pepper Set $16.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Picnic Salt and Pepper Shakers

These salt and pepper shakers are great to have on hand for outdoor dining and picnics so you don’t have to dirty up your nice kitchen ones. Plus, they’re moisture-proof and airtight so the salt and pepper will stay fresh inside. They’re made from food-grade materials so they’re safe to use, and the clear material lets you see how much is inside and what’s inside so you don’t mix them up.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.