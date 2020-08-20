Stylish Greeting Card Organizers to Keep Your Collection Tidy

There’s nothing worse than realizing you missed someone’s birthday or anniversary or knowing it’s tomorrow and you don’t have any cards on hand. Next thing you know, you’re rushing to the store to grab a card, and they don’t have any you like or are sold out. Always be prepared by having a stash of cards at home for every occasion and keep them tidy with greeting card organizers.

It can be easy to stuff cards in random drawers or folders, but that can be a recipe for disaster. Instead, keep your cool and know exactly where that anniversary card is by equipping yourself with greeting card organizers. The beauty of these is that you can sort by holiday so you can grab the exact card you’re looking for. Ahead, the best greeting card holders to clear the card chaos.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Designer Greeting Card Assortment & Organizer

If you just want a small collection of greeting cards on hand, this fun-size greeting card organizer is a great way to go. It even comes with 24 gorgeous greeting cards from sympathy to thank you cards so you’re ready to go. The case comes in three beautiful designs so you’ll want to actually put it on display. It even comes with a calendar booklet to ensure you’ve got important dates in mind.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Amazon.

Designer Greeting Card Assortment & Organizer $18.92 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Art Bin Storage Case

If you’ve already got an impressive greeting card collection or plan on starting one, then you’ll need extra large storage on hand. With removable compartments, you can customize how many dividers you have based on the greeting cards you own. This versatile greeting card organizer is great for all your crafting and scrapbooking needs too, and comes in a variety of colors to match your style.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Amazon.

Art Bin Storage Case $28.46 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Jot & Mark Greeting Card

Between preppy polka dots and stylish florals, this greeting card organizer is just as chic as it is handy. It even includes 10 matching cards and envelopes to start off your collection, and it will hold up to 70 cards so you’re never searching for cards in random places again. It comes with color-coded tabbed dividers too so you can keep holidays divided.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Amazon.