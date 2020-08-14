Cute Sticker Packs for All Your Crafting Needs

One crafting item you should always have on hand is a sticker pack. There’s something so fun about stickers, and while they’re great for kids, adults love them too. Whether you’re an avid scrapbooker or you’re always creating mood boards, stickers are an easy way to instantly add some personality to your craft.

While crafting is a big reason why people have stickers on hand, they have so many more uses. Sticker packs are also great to decorate your go-to water bottle so you can identify it among others or if you want to jazz up your suitcase so it’s easy to spot at baggage claim. They’re also an affordable way to elevate plain goodie bags for a birthday party. Below, we’ve rounded up the best sticker packs to enhance your crafting kit.

1. Fashion Angels Stickers

If you need a generous amount of decorations, this massive sticker pack of 1,000 stickers should hold you over. These quirky stickers are super fun and don’t take themselves too seriously. From hamburgers to cacti, you can find just about any design you need for a project or to use for decorations. This book has 40 pages of stickers that are also great for teachers.

2. Vinyl Stickers

The worst part about stickers is that they can easily get ruined from natural wear and tear and especially water. This sticker pack is all waterproof, so you can ensure they’ll last longer than regular ones. The cool glossy stickers feature neon graphics that pop against the black backgrounds. They also won’t leave any residue behind when you decide to remove them.

3. Brand Stickers

If you consider yourself the ultimate culture fan, then you need to add these popular logo stickers into your crafting collection. From sports teams to fashion brands and other cultural symbols, this stick pack is full of fun designs. Use these 100 pieces to personalize a water bottle, luggage, or for scrapbooking and other crafts.

