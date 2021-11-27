If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our life motto basically is: “If Oprah buys it, so will we.” As of late, we can’t get enough of her go-to miracle-working foot cream, instant superfood latte, Vionic sneakers, and her favorite Spanx pants that are as comfy as your go-to leggings. And it just so happens they’re majorly discounted during the Spanx Black Friday Sale, so if the office is in your future, you’re going to want to stock up on these must-have pants ASAP. The sale is officially open to the public as of today, so make sure to get these now as things are already selling out.

In case you haven’t been keeping track or forgot because 2019 feels like 10 years ago now, Oprah’s Favorite Things list that year included the cult-fave Spanx Perfect Black Pant, and you’ve just hit the jackpot because they’re 20% off the retail price of $138. They come in regular, petite, plus, and petite-plus sizes too.

Let us tell you, these life-changing pants were made for every mom in desperate need of comfy clothes these days. Oprah’s list is the holy grail of shopping recommendations and not to be taken lightly, so BRB, we’re going to be picking up a couple pairs of these right now!

If you’re tired of wearing leggings on repeat these days (*raises hand) but aren’t ready to go back to real pants just yet, these Spanx leggings strike the perfect balance between comfort and not looking like you just dragged yourself out of bed. They offer the stretch and comfort that moms need for chasing around kids around but offer a sleeker silhouette that doesn’t look as dressed down as leggings.

But that’s not all: If you do want some leggings, the cult-favorite faux leather leggings are on sale too!

So, whether you’re continuing to work from home or heading back to the office, these Oprah-approved Spanx pants will breathe some new life into your cozy wardrobe collection. While they come in skinny, ankle and legit legging styles, only the skinny ones are on sale for now, but we’ve rounded up some other Spanx picks on sale for more Oprah-approved options.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Skinny Pants

Courtesy of Spanx.

You’ll fool everyone with these professional, yet legging-like pants that Oprah can’t get enough of. Four-way stretch provides the best comfort around.

Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Skinny Pants $110.40 Buy now Sign Up

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

. Courtesy of Spanx.

These sleek faux leather leggings are even cheaper than Oprah’s official pick and happen to be another super popular find. Wear it with a tee and sneakers or dress it up with a moto jacket and heels.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings $64.90 Buy now Sign Up

Jennifer Garner-Approved Bra

Courtesy of Spanx.

You need a new comfy bra to wear as we dip our toes back into the real world, so do it in style with this Jennifer Garner-loved one. It’s unlined, so it won’t dig into your skin so you won’t have the urge to take it off mid-day.

Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette $38.40 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: