If we have one weakness at Bath & Body Works, it’s their three-wick candles. They last forever (that is, if you don’t keep them lit all day every day like we do), they smell great, and there are so many scents to choose from. Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin to usher in the fall months? We’ll take one. Vampire Blood to add to our Halloween home decor? You bet. And for a very limited time only, every single one of Bath & Body Works’ three-wick candles are on sale for about half off.

Originally $24.50 each, all of Bath & Body Works’ more than 70 three-wick candle scents are now $11.95. Because they understand our obsession with their candles — and recognize a can’t-miss sale when we see one — they’ve even capped their limit at no more than 20 candles per customer. So, restock on all the fall candles you purchased, like Pumpkin Apple and Sweater Weather, when they arrived last month.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Pumpkin Apple $11.95 Buy now

Sweater Weather $11.95 Buy now

Or, if Halloween’s on your mind, Bath & Body has plenty of spooky-cute scents, like Hot Cocoa & Scream and Ghoul Friend.

Hot Cocoa & Scream $11.95 Buy now

Ghoul Friend $11.95 Buy now

Still embracing that summer life? We’ll Champagne Toast to that.

Champagne Toast $11.95 Buy now

If you just emptied your umpteenth bottle of eucalyptus essential oil, Bath & Body Works has an aromatherapy stress relief candle for that, too.

Stress Relief Eucalyptus Aromatherapy $11.95 Buy now

Of course, there’s always room in the budget to pick up all your go-to B&BW scents, like Japanese Cherry Blossom and Cactus Blossom.

Japanese Cherry Blossom $11.95 Buy now

Cactus Blossom $11.95 Buy now

Whatever you choose, get ’em while you can. The sale ends in three days — on Aug. 16. And if you’re shopping online, be sure to use the promo code COZY.

Before you go, check out these candles guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents: