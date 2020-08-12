We know Costco’s bursting at the seams with can’t-miss deals on a variety of things from house plants and appliances to kids items, but we were not ready for this latest offering. Brace yourselves because this one is totally unbeatable. The beloved warehouse retailer is having a blowout beauty sale right now where you’ll get $40 off if you buy three or more beauty products that are part of the event. Some products even have an additional discount too. And you seriously won’t believe the luxe brands that are part of the sale. We’re talking Sephora-worthy favorites including La Mer, Kiehl’s, and Estée Lauder. Say what?

PSA: While it’s the perfect time to get membership if you don’t already have one —you can get one here — not all of the products part of the beauty event require one. Of course, the higher end products mentioned above will require you to have that coveted membership.

The sale is going on through August 14, and it’s only online so you can shop safely from the comfort of your couch. In addition to shopping cult-favorite skin-care brands, you can also snag wellness faves like Vital Proteins and hair care must-haves so you can treat yourself to some TLC from head-to-toe. Who doesn’t need a little self-care moment right now anyways?

This deal is only while supplies last, so if you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the ever-popular La Mer Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream (which originally costs $180) that the beauty community swears by, it’s now only a click away — and at a Costco price you can’t resist. And if you can’t go to a spa right now or don’t want to go, it’s the perfect way to bring it home to you.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

La Mer Crème de La Mer Moisturizing Cream

Image: Courtesy of La Mer.

Our jaws literally dropped when we saw the generous selection of La Mer items Costco’s selling, but if you buy anything, it should be this cult-favorite moisturizing cream. In fact, we suggest grabbing a few to hold you over for awhile.

La Mer Creme De La Mer $269 Buy now

Estée Lauder Perfectionist Firming Serum

Image: Courtesy of Estée Lauder.

Apply this firming serum after moisturizing to help smooth and brighten skin. It also helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Wrinkle Lifting & Firming Serum $129 Buy now

Kiehl’s Corrective Dark Spot Solution

Image: Courtesy of Kiehl’s.

Another beauty favorite, you can’t go wrong with Kiehl’s. This particular product is made with Vitamin C and other beneficial antioxidants that can help fade dark spots and discoloration.

Kiehls Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution $98.99 Buy now

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

Image: Courtesy of La Mer.

Might as well stock up on this luxe beauty line while you can get a major discount. Add this must-have eye concentrate to your shopping cart along with the other La Mer products that are part of this beauty event and you’ll be glowing.

La Mer The Eye Concentrate $184.99 Buy now

Carol’s Daughter Starfruit Body Cream

Image: Courtesy of Carol’s Daughter.

Say goodbye to dry, flaky skin with this ultra-hydrating body cream that won’t leave skin feeling greasy. Bonus: You’ll get $7 off this product on top of the beauty event savings. This pack of two should hold you over through the winter so you can give even extra-dry skin some TLC.

Carol's Daughter Starfruit Body Cream $29.99 Buy now

