There’s nothing better than curling up under a fuzzy blanket on a cold evening. No matter if you’re settling in with a particularly good book, cuddling with your kids or curling up to relax and watch a movie, the best fuzzy blanket can only elevate your experience. The right blanket can radiate warmth, so much so that you worry about how cold you’ll be when you have to get up from the couch. If you get the wrong blanket though, it might shed, pill and essentially fall apart after just a few washes. That’s why we rounded up the best fuzzy blankets for you.

These blankets are long-lasting. They promise not to shed, pill, fade or wrinkle with use. You can also put them in both the washer and dryer, unlike other fussier throws. The blankets are all made out of microfiber and are constructed to be more breathable and warming, so you can use this blanket on cool summer nights without getting overheated. They also come in a cornucopia of colors, so you and your kids can find what you’re looking for.

1. GREEN ORANGE Throw Blanket for Couch

The little fuzzies will stay firmly on the blanket and not on your floor, clothes or furniture. Made out of microfiber polyester, this flannel fabric won’t irritate your skin. The blanket comes in a throw or twin size and three different colors. It can be used during all seasons, because it’s breathable. The cute pom-pom detailing along one edge of the blanket also makes this pick more whimsical.

Courtesy of Green Orange.

GREEN ORANGE Throw Blanket for Couch $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw Size

With 25 shades to browse through, you can get this blanket in virtually any color you want, from gold to Mediterranean blue. Made out of microfiber, this throw will resist fading, keep its shape and remain fuzzy for a long time. This cozy fleece throw is 50 in. by 60 in. It’s also available in three larger sizes, if you want to add a blanket to your bed.

Courtesy of Bedsure.

Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw Size $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Exclusivo Mezcla Flannel Fleece Throw

Made out of microfiber, this flannel fabric is brushed to make this blanket as soft as it could possibly be. It’s got a velvet-y luster that makes it seem more high-end. The blanket doesn’t shed, wrinkle or fade, making it a long-lasting choice. It can go in the washer and dryer without shrinking. It’s available in more than 20 rich and luxurious colors and five sizes.

Courtesy of Exclusivo Mezcla.