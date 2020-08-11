Firm Bolster Pillows That’ll Give You Much-Needed Support

Whether you’ve got lower back pain or are struggling with discomfort related to your pregnancy, a bolster pillow can help you out. Bolster pillows are normally narrow and round. They’re meant to support your arms, back, hips or legs. You can find these on the side of your couches, but there are specific bolster pillows that are meant to provide therapeutic relief. Normally filled with a firm foam and a soft foam, these pillows are ergonomic and supposed to help relieve pain, promote blood circulation, provide comfort and correct your body’s alignment. The pillow case that comes with the pillow is usually made out of breathable materials and is machine-washable, which makes cleaning it easy.

We rounded up the best bolster pillows for you. All of our picks have a half-moon design, which is ideal if you’re using the pillow for lumbar support. It won’t roll around underneath you or feel uneven. These pillows boast the ability to maintain their shapes even when you’re sleeping on them. You can rest on your back, side and front and still get the benefits from this pillow.

1. Half Moon Bolster Semi-Roll Pillow

With a memory-foam top layer and a firm bottom layer, this bolster pillow is shaped in a half-moon. The 20.4 in.-long pillow can be positioned underneath your back, your knees, your ankles and your feet to provide relief from pain or help realign your body. The pillow comes with a hypoallergenic, removable and washable cover, which is lightly scented with lemon. The cover doesn’t react to hot or cold temperatures and doesn’t pill.

2. Knee Pillow for Back Pain

Get better circulation, relieve pain and achieve proper spine alignment with this bolster pillow. The pillow is made out of two different foams—a hard foam and a memory foam—to provide you with a comfortable sleep. You can either lay on your side or back when you use it. It comes with a washable organic cover. The pillow is also breathable, so it won’t cause you to overheat when you’re trying to sleep.

3. Back Pain Relief Memory Foam Pillow

Made out of visco-elastic memory foam, this bolster pillow is hypoallergenic and retains its shape, even when you’re sleeping. This multi-use pillow can go underneath your ankles, legs, lower back, hips or knees. It can help relieve any discomfort while also providing you with lower back support. It’s available in three different sizes and its cover is machine-washable.

