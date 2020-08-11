This Costco Membership Deal on Groupon Is Truly Unbeatable

If one-stop shopping sounds like your personal idea of heaven, then chances are you’ve contemplated getting a Costco membership before. After all, where else can you get gas, rotisserie chicken, Crocs knock-offs, sheet cakes, and a hot dog to-go under one roof? Well, if you’ve been holding off on signing up for a Costco membership for some reason, now’s your time. That’s because Costco has a membership deal on Groupon that’s pretty unbeatable, and it just may be their best deal of the year!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Right now, if you sign up for a new $60 Costco Gold Star membership on Groupon, you get two perks that more than cover the cost of your membership: a $40 Costco shop card and $40 off your online Costco purchase. That basically means that signing up for the membership through Groupon puts $20 in your pocket.

There are a few catches. First, this deal is only valid for new memberships, not for renewals. Second, the $40 off online orders is only for eligible orders of $250 or more – maybe now is the time to get a big-ticket item like a new mattress, couch, or 72-pound, $900 cheese wheel (Costco really, truly, sells just about everything). Last but not least, you’ll need to sign up for an auto-renewal of your membership with a valid Visa debit or credit card to take advantage of the special benefits.

The good news is that once you’ve fulfilled the requirements of the deal, there are no catches to be found with the $40 Costco shop card – you can use it towards the purchase of anything in the store, including gas.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your patio with a set of epic LED string lights, want to add some greenery to your home with an abundance of Costco succulents, or simply want to fill your fridge with decadent discounted desserts, this Costco Groupon deal is for you.

