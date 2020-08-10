As a parent, you know that sleep is a rare and valuable commodity. You fall asleep late and are awoken at the crack of dawn by your children. You’re constantly running dangerously close to empty. The few hours you do get to get some shut-eye should be spent sleeping. You don’t want to waste those precious hours rolling around on rough, uncomfortable sheets. Treat yourself to one of the best luxury sheet sets. Placing your head on a silky smooth pillowcase will lull you to sleep instantly.

We rounded up our favorites for you. From a cult-favorite millennial brand’s sheets to sheets that’ll stay crisp even after the dryer, we’ve got you covered. The sheets are all designed to last, usually they’re made out of cotton or microfiber. They’re considered to be luxury, regardless of price point, if they feel super soft, comfy and make you like you’re sleeping in a high-end hotel. Two of our picks have elastic all the way around the fitted sheet, which gives your bed a clean look, even if you personally feel like a mess.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set

Lying down on these cotton sheets will feel like putting your face against a buttery smooth silk. This sheet set has a bit of heft to them, because of the 480-thread count, and shimmers slightly, which adds to the luxe feel of them. The set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases. They’re available in every size from twin to XL, and a variety of neutral colors.

Courtesy of Brooklinen.

Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set $129.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Mellanni Striped Bed Sheet Set

This polyester and microfiber sheet set is a fan-favorite. These satin-y smooth sheets are surprisingly durable. They’re fade- and wrinkle-resistant, so they’ll always look good after they’re out of the dryer. With this set, you get an elastic-surrounded fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.There are so many color options, ranging from emerald green to mocha, and all bed sizes.

Photo courtesy of Mellanni.

Mellanni Striped Bed Sheet Set $35.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. SONORO KATE Bed Sheet Set

You’ll want to get cozy in this luxury sheets set. Made with double-brushed microfiber, these sheet sets are durable and will mold to the shape of your bed, giving you a hotel-worthy look. The sheets are hypoallergenic and fade-resistant to boot, so you can get an allergy-free sleep. Available in 17 different colors and all bed sizes, this sheet set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted elastic sheet and two pillowcases.

Courtesy of SONORO Kate.