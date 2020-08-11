Soothing Ice Packs for Instant Relief

Ice is one of those little things we often take for granted, but we would be completely lost without. Aside from keeping frozen foods, well, frozen, and drinks refreshing in the summer, cold therapy can provide instant relief for a variety of things. Whether you fell and have a throbbing head or you’re an athlete and have sore muscles regularly, you should always keep ice packs for injuries on hand.

While ice wrapped in a bag works if you don’t have a proper ice pack, a more advanced version is a better option as they come with added comfort and therapy features. Made with gel, they don’t leak or get as wet as regular ice does. Plus, they can stay colder longer for more relief. Some can even provide heat therapy too, so you have options. Below, we’ve rounded up the best ice packs for injuries so you can soothe muscles at home.

1. Medvice Hot/Cold Pack

Sometimes, the best treatment is both hot and cold therapy, and this duo ice pack for injuries lets you do just that. Heat it up in the microwave for heated comfort or stick it in the freezer for cold therapy. The ultra-flexible design and adjustable straps allow you to attach it to just about anywhere on your body securely, so it won’t fall off if you need to walk around. From cramps to swelling, this helpful pack can take care of a variety of sore spots.

2. Rester’s Choice Reusable Gel Pack

Back pain is no joke, so your pain remedies shouldn’t be either. When you need more relief, call in this ice pack for injuries, which is big enough to cover almost your entire back. It takes just a few hours in the freezer to get cold, so you can be on your way to happier muscles overall. Best of all, it’s flexible when frozen so you can shape it around just about any part of your body for more on-contact relief.

3. FlexiKold Gel Ice Pack

A standard bag of ice is a fine replacement in an emergency situation, but you can’t get the targeted relief that you can with one of these ice packs for injuries. The flexible gel pack is also super spacious so you can get more relief on larger areas like your back. It even has a unique gel material that will stay colder longer than other ice packs, and the double-seam construction ensures it won’t leak and that it’ll last for years to come.

