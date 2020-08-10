Shopping for a porch or patio chair that you can sit in for hours is difficult. Well, look no further. You can’t go wrong with the classic Adirondack chairs. These chairs are made for leaning back and sprawling out. The makers know that your butt is going to be in that chair for hours, while you enjoy the sun and fresh air. You’re meant to relax and rejuvenate in these traditional chairs. Plus, they’re so versatile. You can place them in your backyard, on your front porch, on your patio, on your deck, on your dock or you can even take them to the beach. That’s why we rounded up the best Adirondack chairs for you.

Our picks are the top of the heap. Two of our selections are foldable, so they’re portable and easy to put back in the garage when the nice weather has come and gone. One of our favorites is made out of sturdy wood, while the other two are made out of plastic. Don’t worry, though. One of the two plastic options is constructed out of recycled materials, so you can feel good about laying back in it.

1. Best Choice Products Folding Wood Adirondack Chair

This high-quality pick looks just like the traditional Adirondack chair you were probably picturing. It’s made out of natural Hemlock wood, which not only looks good. It’s long-lasting and durable. The wide side allows you to sit comfortably for hours. When you’re done relaxing, you can fold it up and put the lightweight chair inside. The chair can even be painted over, thanks to its natural finish.

2. Signature Design by Ashley – Sundown Treasure Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Made out of hard plastic with a textured finish, this Adirondack chair can be left out in the rain or shine. You won’t even need to worry about it. The back is shell-shaped to make it extra comfy when you want to sit outside for long periods of time. It comes in grayish-brown, turquoise, white and red. You will have to assemble the chair, but it includes clear instructions.

3. POLYWOOD Classic Folding Adirondack Chair

Trying to be a little bit more eco-friendly? Check out this foldable Adirondack chair. It’s made out of recycled milk jugs and detergent bottles. You know just how long-lasting those substances can be, so it’s not surprising that this chair can survive all sorts of weather. It won’t even fade when it’s exposed to UV rays for long periods of time. It comes in 15 vibrant colors, ranging from crimson red to lemon.

