These Trendy Backyard Lights Are on Sale at Costco for an Absolute Steal

It seems like everyone we know has been spending a lot more time than usual in their backyard, on their balcony, or chilling on the patio in recent months. And while we’ve jazzed up our outdoor spaces with affordable outdoor furniture and as many succulents as the soil can hold, sometimes we want a little extra accent to make the space feel truly special – like a strand of artsy outdoor string lights to add a glow to our evening hangouts. LED lights that are long enough to use outdoors can get pricey, but Costco just put their cult-favorite outdoor lights back on sale so you can outfit your space without breaking the bank.

According to Instagram account CostcoHotFinds, Costco’s 48 foot electric LED string lights are now on sale for $39.99, $10 less than their usual price tag. Each box comes with a 40 foot strand of 24 lights, including two replacement bulbs just in case. The bulbs are shatter resistant to help protect against the elements and can be used in wet climates, and if you have a larger space you can connect multiple strands (up to 45 of them!) and add light to every corner of your yard.

The lights themselves have a cool Edison bulb-esque look, and unlike strands of LED fairy lights, are big enough to actually light up your outdoor space. You can choose between black cords and light bases or white, making them suitable for any style of decor.

While we envision stringing these lights up across a suburban backyard or using them to bring a glow to a apartment balcony, we could also see them being used for big events, light DIY weddings, or even to brighten up the outdoor seating at a restaurant.

Basically what we’re saying is that pretty much anyone could benefit from having a set of these LED lights in their life, especially now that they’re on sale!

