Costco Is Selling Adorable Succulents — for a Steal!

As we’ve been spending more time at home than ever before thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve realized something important: Our home decor could use a bit of a refresh. Aesthetically pleasing decor can lift our mood, and natural elements can make necessary nesting (er, quarantine) just a tiny bit easier. Luckily, making small changes like adding house plants to a room is simpler — and more affordable — than nearly any other home improvement project. And Costco is now selling 3-packs of adorable and affordable succulent plants that we need ASAP.

Instagram account @CostcoBuys, devoted to rounding up the retailer’s best products, shared the happy discovery: “You can’t buy happiness, but you can buy succulents! 😍 I’m loving this 5” succulent 3-pack I spotted at Costco! These are seriously so precious! 😍 ($17.99, item no. 1001730),” the post’s caption read.

While Costco has always drawn us in with its array of cult-favorite grocery items, the wholesale chain has stepped up its plant offerings this year. In addition to these sweet succulents, we also can’t get enough of this fiddle leaf fig plant that’s available in Costco stores — for under $30! Seriously, both of these plants usually sell for much more. The pots alone on this succulent 3-pack are worth the price, and as commenter guyaneselexi noted, “nurseries charge $7-$10 each for that size.”

So if your space needs an easy, inexpensive upgrade, get yourself to Costco before these succulents sell out. And if you haven’t gotten a Costco membership yet — what are you waiting for?

