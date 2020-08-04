We can’t be the only ones who’ve been doing a ton of online shopping, and since we’ve been spending a looooot of time inside, we’ve been perusing our favorite home decor sites like it’s our job. Luckily, some of the best stores are having home decor sales right now, and even more deals are coming your way this weekend. Do you need a new side table, an area rug, or something fun for the kitchen that makes cooking dinner a little easier? These stores have you covered with their current and upcoming sales.

AllModern

AllModern is currently having a sale of up to 65% off select items through August 10. Maybe it’s finally time to tackle that DIY project you’ve been thinking about – AllModern has several chic backsplash and floor tile options that are currently on sale, so you can jazz up your bathroom or kitchen.

Brewster Porcelain Tile $8.46/sq ft Buy now

Cost Plus World Market

If you’re looking for unique, globally inspired decor, Cost Plus World Market is the store for you. They’re holding their Friends and Family Member Exclusive sale on August 6 with up to 30% off with code 2020FAM until August 10 – it’s the perfect time to splurge on something big, like this mid-century-inspired console table.

Hairpin Natasha Cabinet $299.99 Buy now

JCPenney

JCPenney is having a big sale from August 6-10. You’ll be able to get an extra 30% off select items using code WINNER30 at checkout. Maybe now’s the time to finally get one of those Instant Pots everyone seems to be obsessed with.

Instant Pot Duo $89.99 Buy now

Homesick Candles

Is it just us, or is it impossible to stick to buying just one scented candle at a time? It’s so hard to choose a favorite scent! Thankfully, you can take advantage of the Buy More Save More sale at Homesick Candles until August 9 – save 15% when you buy 2 candles, and save 20% when you buy 3 candles or more. We may not be able to travel right now but at least we can make our houses smell like our favorite destinations!

Beach Cottage Candle $34 Buy now

Wayfair

Wayfair sells everything from ceiling fans to linens and back again, so you’re bound to find something you love during their next sale, when they’re offering up to 60% off select items from August 8-10. Maybe now’s the time to get a few cute throw pillows and give your couch a mini-makeover.

Demina Throw Pillow $33.99 Buy now

