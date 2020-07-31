The Most Stylish Sheer Curtains for a Relaxing Space

The secret to refreshing your home isn’t always with big changes, sometimes the smallest things have the biggest impact. And when those little items look super luxurious but don’t have a price tag to match, you’ve hit the jackpot. One of the easiest ways to switch up your home’s style is with curtains, and if you’re looking to create an airy and relaxing space, sheer curtains are the way to go. With an abundance of colors to choose from, you can play around with styling your room.

Despite popular belief, sheer curtains aren’t always as see-through as you’d think: Many block harsh sunlight from coming in without turning your room into a dark, cold space. Alarm clocks are annoying, but there is nothing worse than being woken up by the sun shining on your face when you need a few extra minutes of shut eye — especially on days where you don’t have to get out of bed right away. Whenever anything interferes with our much-needed beauty sleep, it’s bound to throw off the rest of our day and our mood. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best sheer curtains to update your space with ease — and so you can turn your bedroom into a dreamy oasis.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Dreaming Casa Curtains

Keep your home looking neat and elegant at all times with these wrinkle-resistant sheer curtains. They provide more privacy than you’d expect from sheer curtains, so you don’t feel like you have your home open for the entire world to see. At the same time, they brighten up the room as the sun can gently stream in. These elegant, sheer curtains are easy to maintain and remove to clean so you can ensure they always look new.

Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon.

Dreaming Casa Curtains $19.79 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Faux Linen Bedroom Curtains

These sheer linen curtains feel just as luxurious as they look. Woven from a special linen-like fabric, the curtains are soft to touch and are wrinkle-free so you can put that iron away. With eight gorgeous color and multiple sizes to choose from, you can ensure that they’ll complement your home décor perfectly. Best of all, these curtains are machine washable and you can even put them in the dyer, so you can avoid the hassle of going to the dry cleaner.

Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon.

Faux Linen Bedroom Curtains $16.94 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Sheer Window Curtain Panels

Equipped with two panels, these sheer curtains will make a great addition to any room. These curtains come in a multitude of vibrant colors, creating a lively and colorful accent to your space. The polyester material provides a lightweight and silky feel that also looks luxurious. Additionally, they can be ironed on the lowest setting, so you can tackle wrinkles with ease.

Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon.