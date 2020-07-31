Foolproof Gardening Books to Help You Develop a Green Thumb

If you’re looking to be more sustainable, one of the first places you should look at is what you eat. The easiest way to eat healthier and help the earth is by gardening at home. Whether you’ve got a black thumb or you’ve dipped your toes in the water and want to become an expert in all things gardening, the best place to start is with a solid gardening book. There is nothing like the joy that comes from seeing your harvest grow into edible veggies or watching your flowers bloom beautifully. What better way to shake off the stresses of the day than by connecting with nature and clearing your mind?

However, as much as we would like it to be, gardening is not as easy as just picking up some seeds and watching them magically grow. By picking up these comprehensive gardening books, you will be equipped with the knowledge to begin your gardening journey with confidence. These concise handbooks will guide you through the process and make you feel like you’re a pro. Head outside, get your hands dirty, and have some fun with these best gardening books.

1. Raised-Bed Gardening

This step-by-step gardening book has foolproof instructions to help guide you through the gardening process from start to finish. Particularly for those interested in raised-bed gardening, this helpful guide includes everything you need to know without being too overwhelming. From raised-bed gardening 101 topics to growing and harvesting tips, prepare to become the pro you’ve always wanted to be.

2. The Backyard Gardener

This no-frills gardening book is inspired by the author’s experience on her farm, so you’re getting real-life applications and photo illustrations so you know what the process should look like. This smart gardening book is focused on sustainable, organic growing practices and plants, so if you’re looking to makeover your diet with more fresh and healthy greens, this is just what you need. Overall, this comprehensive handbook will help build confidence as you begin your gardening journey.

3. The Vegetable Gardener’s Bible

This gardening book is a wealth of knowledge for gardeners of all levels. It provides expert information and a clear, concise roadmap to follow so you can grow your favorite veggies in no time. You’ll find every gardening technique you need — from A to Z. Additionally, the book also includes helpful diagrams, illustrations, and photographs to help demonstrate important steps and tips. The author has years of experience gardening, so his comprehensive guide should cover all the basics to help you kick that black thumb to the curb.

