Khloe Kardashian’s Fave Organizational Bins Are On Sale at Costco

Anyone else catch themself randomly daydreaming about Khloe Kardashian’s pristine and superbly organized pantry? Sure, it’s been just over a year since home organizing pros the Home Edit (Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin) transformed Khloe’s pantry from pleeb to perfection using two secret weapons: clear containers and rattan baskets. And for those of us who’ve dedicated our weekend to reorganizing our own pantry, good news: The organizational bins used in Khloe’s — and other celebs’ — fridges and pantries are currently on sale at Costco.

In addition to OXO, Khloe’s kitchen utilizes virtually every iDesign product under the sun; and three of them are currently available at Costco for cheap, cheap, cheap.

Let’s start with this 6-piece storage bin set:

The set comes with three wide bins and three narrow bins for just $50. Typically, these bins sell for around $15.99 to $20.99 each. So, yeah, a savings.

iDesign Linus Deep Storage Bins, 6-Piece Set $49.99 Buy now

Next, iDesign’s 6-piece tall kitchen bin set:

These tall bins fit anywhere: your pantry to store cans, your fridge to store fruit or condiments, your freezer to keep those veggie bags tidy, your cabinets to store snack bags.

iDesign Tall Kitchen Bin, 6-Piece Set $59.99 Buy now

And finally, this 4-piece kitchen bin set:

The set includes two smaller clear bins, one larger clear bin, and one soda can holder — because if you don’t have a soda can holder in your fridge by now, what are you waiting for? Another pandemic?

iDesign Kitchen Bins, 4-Piece Set $24.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.