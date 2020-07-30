These Stores Will All Be Closed on Thanksgiving

The spring and summer months have looked a little different than most of us expected thanks to, uh, world events, and it turns out that things might be different for longer than we thought. As we approach fall and the holiday shopping season (can you believe this year is already that far along?), major stores have started announcing their plans for Thanksgiving, and it turns out Black Friday shopping is going to look a lot different this year. That’s because many retailers are choosing to close completely this Thanksgiving, saving Black Friday shopping for actual Friday, or offering up deals online in the weeks leading up to the unofficial retail holiday. What is your favorite store’s plan? We’ve got all the deets.

1. Walmart

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? This year, the answer will be no. They’re closing all of their stores in order to give their employees a much-needed break to spend time with their families after a year filled with lots of uncertainty. The company also announced they will be giving employees another round of bonuses to show appreciation for their hard work and dedication during these unprecedented times.

2. Target

Citing safety concerns, Target has announced that they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving. But don’t worry – they’ll be offering holiday shopping deals in store and online as early as October this year to make up for it.

Not sure if Walmart started the trend , but I love seeing that Target and Best Buy are all closing on Thanksgiving !! 😃 — A.B.R. (@BoyInCalifornia) July 28, 2020

3. Dick’s Sporting Goods

If you’re looking for Black Friday sports equipment deals, you won’t be able to get your fix at Dick’s Sporting Goods until the day after Thanksgiving. They just announced that they’ll be closed on the holiday, in order to give their employees a break to celebrate with their families.

4. Best Buy

Usually, Best Buy is open on Thanksgiving, so that shoppers can get a head start on holiday deals, but this year, they’ll be closed.

5. Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club, which is owned by Walmart, will also keep its doors closed this Thanksgiving. Don’t save your bulk Thanksgiving ingredient shopping until the day of, or you’ll be out of luck!

Walmart will close its namesake and Sam’s Club stores on Thanksgiving Day. President and CEO John Furner says it's a way to support associates who have been “working at an incredible pace." Also, an additional cash bonus will be handed out to frontline associates next month. — Susan Reda (@Susan_Reda) July 22, 2020

6. Kohl’s

We love shopping at Kohl’s for deals on fashion and home goods, but this year, Kohl’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. You can still shop on their website and app on the holiday, though.

