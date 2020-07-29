Costco Is Selling This Trendy House Plant for a Super Low Price

There’s never been a better time to start collecting house plants. After all, we’ve all been spending a lot of time inside, so why not bring a little nature in? Succulents are a great starter plant, and there are lots of beginner houseplants that are easy to take care of and that will add a bit of green to your home. But for those of us who are ready to go big or go home, there’s one trendy house plant on everyone’s list: the fiddle leaf fig. And now, you can get one at Costco for a surprisingly low price.

Fiddle leaf figs are super popular right now – chances are you’ve spotted them in your favorite lifestyle bloggers’ homes (or heard your green thumb friends talking about how glorious they are!). But large versions of this lush plant can cost upwards of $100.

Costco, however, is making it easy to add a show stopping fiddle leaf fig t your house plant collection – they’re selling then for just $28.99. The plants come in a 3.5 gallon container, and are about 4 feet tall.

If you’re wondering how to take care of a fiddle leaf fig plant, you’re not alone. Fiddle leaf figs aren’t too hard to take care of, though they will take a little more work than a beginner plant, like pothos or snake plants. You should place your fiddle leaf fig plant in a draft-free area, with plenty of bright, indirect light. You’ll need to dust the leaves about once a month to deter pests, and water the plant about once every 7-10 days – you should thoroughly water the plant until water drains from the pot, then let the soil dry out in between waterings.

Take care of your tree, and you’ll be rewarded with a lush statement plant that can transform your space. And for just $28.99, it seems worth a try!

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.