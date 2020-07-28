Have you ever found yourself lighting a cinnamon-scented candle when it’s 90 degrees in August and wondered, what the heck am I doing? If so, you’re not alone. But it’s time for you to stash away your pumpkin spice body butter, balsam fir room spray, and other cold weather favorites, because the Bath and Body Works Summer Semi-Annual Sale is still going strong, and it’s time for you to refresh all of your favorite scented products.

Select products are on sale for 50 percent off or more — seriously, there are some major deals here. There are candles, lotions, hand soaps, fragrance mists, and shower gels on sale right now, including retired fragrances like Country Apple, Pearberry, and French Lavender and Honey — if those are some of your favorites, now’s your last chance to stock up.

Not sure what to get? Here are some of our favorite Bath and Body Works Summer Semi-Annual Sale products.

1. Fresh Cut Lilacs Candle

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Fill your home with the aroma of fresh flowers, thanks to this lilac-scented soy wax candle. It has a burn time of 25-45 hours, and the candle releases notes of lilac bouquets, dewy greens, and soft spring air as it burns. Get it for half off now.

Lilac Candle $7.25 Buy now

2. Hibiscus Guava Fresca Fine Fragrance Mist

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

If summer heat ever leaves you smelling less than fresh, spritz yourself with Bath & Body Works’ Hibiscus Guava Fresca fine fragrance mist. It features Acapulco hibiscus, fresh guava, grapefruit agua fresca, beach iris, and sea salt driftwood notes, so you’ll walk around smelling like a literal tropical vacation instead of BO.

Hibiscus Guava Fragrance $7.25 Buy now

3. Orange Sunrise Gentle Gel Hand Soap

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

We’re washing our hands now more than ever, so it’s important to choose a hand soap that will get you clean but won’t totally strip your hands of their natural oils. This gentle hand soap from Bath & Body Works contains Vitamin E, shea extract, aloe, and essential oils to condition your skin, and the sweet orange, juicy peach, and sugarcane scent will make washing your hands a delight.

Orange Hand Soap $3.75 Buy now

4. Cherry Blossom Ultra Shea Body Cream

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Cherry Blossom is a classic Bath & Body Works scent, but it’s been retired, which means now is your time to stock up! You can get this ultra-rich Cherry Blossom shea body cream for just $5, more than half off the original $13.50 sticker price.

Cherry Blossom Cream $5.00 Buy now

