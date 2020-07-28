If you’re pregnant, a lot of things in your world may be new and uncertain, but there’s one thing to look forward to: decorating the nursery. This design project is the step that officially makes it real that you’re going to soon have a newborn in your life. Plus, it’s just a fun and creative distraction to keep your mind off things. So, you may be wondering what the top nursery trends are this year.

If you’re unsure where to start, Etsy’s come to the rescue, per usual, with the top nursery trends of 2020. Thanks to their Trends Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, you can get the dreamiest nursery ever by directly supporting artists — what’s cooler than that? While parents tend to go all out on their little one’s nursery with the most adorable furniture and décor, this year it may be more important than ever. You’ll likely be doing a lot of virtual introductions to your newborn, so these trends will help you create a photo-friendly space to show off your new bundle of joy in style.

From custom name banners and wooden blocks to the most whimsical mobile we’ve ever seen, check out Etsy’s top nursery trends below to make decorating your little one’s space even more special and easier. You can discover all the creative kids trends this year from Etsy here.

Rainbow Wall Decal

Image: Etsy/Made of Sundays. Etsy/Made of Sundays.

Spread some virtual sunshine over their crib with this darling rainbow decal (it’s removable too!). The muted tones will complement a boho-style room perfectly and it’s cheerful without being too loud.

Rainbow Wall Decal $57.52+ Buy now

Personalized Stacking Blocks

Image: Etsy/OK Go Play. Etsy/OK Go Play.

This nursery-room staple gets a modern twist with these Scandinavian wooden blocks. One side of the blocks features the letters of your little one’s name and the other sides have a geometric design your kid will love to play with down the road.

Personalized Stacking Blocks $90.00 Buy now

ABC Nursery Printable Downloads

Image: Etsy/Emma Make Studio. Etsy/Emma Make Studio.

Creating a mini gallery wall has never been easier or more affordable thanks to these high-quality printable downloads. These adorable animal prints will help your baby learn their ABC’s too. Plus, this is a Black-owned brand, so it’s a great way to support Black artists now and everyday.

ABC Nursery Printable Downloads $40.21 Buy now

Luna Moth Mobile

Image: Etsy/Baby Jives Co. Etsy/Baby Jives Co.

Create the whimsical wonderland of your nursery dreams with this gorgeous mobile, adorned with greenery and butterflies. If you’re aiming for a more sophisticated nursery look, this elevated mobile will help you do just that. This hand-painted piece is made with high-quality materials for a completely unique look.

Luna Moth Mobile $148.00 Buy now

House of Hooray Felt Banner

Image: Etsy/House of Hooray. Etsy/House of Hooray.

Designing a nursery is a lot of fun despite the stress that can come along with the deadline. After all, it’s basically one big celebration, and you get to draw a bit more outside the lines than you can with the rest of your home. This candy-colored felt banner screams joy and will hang perfectly above your newborn’s crib, changing table, or dresser.

House of Hooray Felt Banner $16.08+ Buy now

Printberry Kids Wall Prints

Image: Etsy/Printberry Kids. Etsy/Printberry Kids.

Complete your mid-century modern or boho nursery with these charming Scandinavian wall prints. Featuring a unique sun and moon design, these pieces will stand out on their own or make the perfect starter gallery wall.

Printberry Kids Wall Prints $9.88 Buy now

Handmade Wooden Blocks

Image: Etsy/Gladfolk. Image: Etsy/Gladfolk.

Wooden name blocks are often the, well, building blocks of your baby’s nursery design. This handmade set is a timeless touch that your little one will hold onto the rest of their life. Spell out just their first name or go all out with their entire name. Display it on a floating shelf or atop their dresser.

Handmade Wooden Blocks $7.20+ Buy now

For more one-of-a-kind Etsy finds, check out these cool Black-owned home brands.

