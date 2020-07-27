We may rely on our dryers to, well, dry our clothes but there’s still no shame in using a good old fashioned clothesline. Hey, it still gets the job done but can treat your more delicate items with some extra TLC. Letting clothes take their time drying can even help them last longer, so if you’re not in a rush, we suggest trying it out. If you’re just getting started, you’ll need the best clothespins that’ll ensure your clothing items don’t fall onto the ground — especially if you’re doing this outside.

While clothespins are traditionally wooden, you can also get them in a stainless steel option. These are often more durable and rust-proof too, so if you have thicker pieces of clothing, you might want to opt for these instead. And if you don’t plan on air-drying clothes, they’re also a handy thing to have on hand for endless arts and craft projects. Not to mention, you can even make your own photo line with some wire and clothespins. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best clothespins for all your needs.

1. Home-X Clothes Pegs

Sometimes, air drying clothes gives you the freshest scent and keeps your fabrics looking new longer. This pack of 50 clothespins will ensure you have plenty of pegs on hand, so when you lose some, it’s no big deal. You can also use these handy accessories for other household tasks, like keeping paper together or using them to hang photos on a piece of wire. If you want a durable, basic option, you can’t go wrong with these.

2. Vida Picks Clothespins

When it comes to strength, you can’t go wrong with stainless steel. These extra durable clothespins are made of just that so they are going to last longer than traditional wooden versions. This pack of 40 gives you more than enough to use for hanging up clothes to dry. These spring clips are also rust-proof, so if you use them outside, they won’t turn on you. They even come with a handy storage bag so you can store them in one handy spot.

3. Whitmore Wood Clothespins

If you want to keep things sweet and simple, these best clothespins are the way to go. Made with wood, these pins are a traditional material that are always reliable to use. You get a whopping 100 pieces so you basically are set for life. Aside from hang-drying clothes, use them for hanging ornaments on a tree and school projects. They’re the perfect thing to have on hand for arts and crafts, so keep boredom at bay with a pack of these.