Innovative Brush Hair Dryers That Cut Down on Styling Time

We’ve all had some good and bad hair days. Of course, those bad days can be the absolute worst, leaving us feeling not at our best. For anyone, how your hair looks can make you feel polished, but finding the right product to suit all of our hair needs can be difficult. A multi-faceted hairbrush and hairdryer can be helpful for those moments when we need to brush out those pesky, tangled knots or when we are in a hurry to dry our hair before a big event. The answer to your problems? An innovative brush hair dryer for women.

But where do we start and what exactly should we look for when purchasing this 2-in-1 device? Some things to consider: The design, the temperature and heat levels, and the various features available. Instead of bulking up your space with multiple products (like straighteners, curlers, hairbrushes), it’s cost (and space) efficient to find products that fulfill our multiple needs. Whether you have curly, straight, short, long, or dyed hair, take a look at these best brush hair dryers that will make your hair look fabulous in a shorter amount of time.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Bongtai Hair Dryer

This hairdryer is great for those who want an easy-to-use and comfortable hair dryer brush. With multiple power settings that allow you to use the right amount of heat on your hair, you’ll never have an issue with frizz-control again. Not only that, but you’ll also save so much space in your bathroom. The multi-functional brush hair dryer for women has everything for your hair needs, including a hairdryer, straightener, and curler. While all these products would usually take up a cupboard or two in your bathroom vanity, this hair dryer brush will leave you plenty of real estate for other essential products.

2. Revlon One-Step Dryer & Styler

For those days when you’re in a rush or maybe just a tad bit lazy and need to quickly dry your hair, this product will get you out the door in record time. This one-step brush hair dryer for women is just that — a one-step solution to smooth silky hair while reducing frizz and static. At 1100-watts and various heat and speed settings, you can achieve your desired styled hair in just minutes. This is perfect for those interested in a flexible and efficient brush hair dryer for women that comes in handy during those early mornings when you’re already late.

3. Hair Sensation Pro Hair Dryer Brush

While styling hair with heat is the best way to get it done, it can be super damaging to your hair. Thankfully, with this brush hair dryer for women’s three-way adjustable heat settings and temperature control, that won’t be as big of an issue. You can safely place it closer to your scalp without worrying about heat damage, and you’ll still achieve the look you want. This tool’s ceramic coating also evenly distributes heat for better results, a more consistent drying, and protection. Now you can get the perfect locks without worrying about overheating and over-styling. Now, you can achieve salon-quality locks without ever leaving your home.