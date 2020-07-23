In the world we live in, sitting at a desk is the norm, which can wreak havoc on our bodies and have long-term affects on our backs. It’s no secret most people don’t have great posture, thanks to computer-driven jobs. Even if you haven’t noticed any pain yet, this daily routine can put serious wear and tear on our bodies down the road. Fear not, because with the right lumbar cushions, you can quickly rectify any existing or foreseeing problem.

These lumbar cushions have your back (literally) and can alleviate any discomfort you are experiencing. This essential desk accessory can be used on any chair, anywhere. It can also provide support to other areas of your body as well, such as your neck. With these memory foam products, you can finally give your body the TLC your back deserves for a healthy life.

1. Coop Home Goods Back Cushion

Made out of memory foam with bamboo charcoal fiber, this lumbar cushion alleviates and soothes your lower back discomfort by providing relief from back tightness. In addition, the cushion is stain resistant and has a high-flow removable mesh cover so you can wash and reuse it for everyday use. Thanks to its patented design that offers ample air circulation, it’s sweat- and moisture-resistant too.

2. Lovehome Cushion

This sturdy lumber cushion has premium memory foam for optimal support and never flattens. With two adjustable straps instead of just one, it keeps the cushion in place. It allows for extra support and maximum comfort without the need for readjustment. The 3D breathable mesh allows for a removable, machine-washable rinse. In addition, the posture-friendly firmness of the memory foam compresses and conforms to the shape of your back to relieve any numbness or discomfort.

3. Everlasting Comfort Cushion

You can adjust the height of this cushion to maximize pressure on any area and your discomfort will soon be gone. This lumbar cushion is ideal as it supports your body and stays put when fastened to any chair. The cushion features two straps to hold the cushion in place, is made with durable fabric, and is completely adjustable. Due to the cushion’s universal contoured structure, it’s not limited to back relief and can also support the neck, upper, middle, thoracic, lower back, and spine.