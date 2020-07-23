Erase Stubborn Odors With These Compact Fridge Deodorizers

If you’re not sure how to deal with icky fridge smells, let us introduce you to fridge deodorizers. We’ve all had our own disastrous experience with leftovers and spoiled produce. And then there are some smells that linger despite our best efforts, like garlic or onions. It’s not easy to mask those potent smells without having to gut out your entire fridge. And once they’ve permeated into the air: Game over.

These food-safe and fragrance-free fridge deodorizers will make tackling odors straight from the source a breeze. In addition to controlling the odor, these deodorizers can make your produce last longer so you don’t keep throwing money in the garbage. They also have the ability to remove excess moisture and mold growth — which in turn can keep food fresher longer. By quickly attaching these deodorizers anywhere in your fridge, all you need to do is stand back and wait for the magic to happen.

1. Arm & Hammer Fridge Fresh Air Purifier

With a super grip suction cup that attaches virtually anywhere in your fridge, cleaning odors has never been easier. Here’s how it works: Baking soda absorbs into the air and attacks and absorbs odors so your nose doesn’t have to smell them. Thanks to the replacement indicator, you never have to guess when it’s time for a refill. Most importantly, this fridge deodorizer takes up zero shelf space, making it a smart solution to tackle odors for good.

2. Moso Natural Air-Purifying Bag

This fridge deodorizer is the easiest way to remove those pesky odors from your refrigerator. This air purifier eliminates odors and is made with moso bamboo charcoal, which is non-toxic, fragrance-free, and chemical-free. This unique ingredient can absorb ethylene gas, a naturally occurring gas that causes fruit and vegetables to ripen quickly. In other words, in addition to cleansing fridge air, it can also extend the life of your produce so you don’t have to toss out that brand new avocado right away.

3. NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer

This fridge deodorizer doesn’t play games, just as its name suggests. This compact filter doesn’t take up too much fridge real estate, so you still have plenty of room for the good stuff. Best of all, this deodorizer can last up to six months so you can set it and forget it. If you’re trying to eliminate a current smell, it can even eradicate icky scents within hours.