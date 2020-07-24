After a long flight, your clothes are the last thing you want to worry about. Between hotels, transportation, and finding a place to eat, wrinkled clothing shouldn’t be a hassle to deal with. However, clothes are a crucial part of how we present ourselves and deserve some TLC so they’ll last longer. Your garments can have a direct effect on your mood for the day: If you look good, you feel good. Plus, no one wants to look like they just rolled out of bed.

By bringing your own portable device on your trip, you can avoid the stress of arriving at your accommodation and realizing there is no iron when you’re already running late. These handheld clothes steamers will take out stubborn wrinkles within minutes so you can be polished and ready to start your day. With these lightweight steamers, it’s easy to pack into your carry-on and quickly access when taking that red-eye before a busy day ahead of you. Also, who says its usefulness is limited to clothes, these steamers can also be used as air treatments and even for. Aromatherapy. From personal care to relaxation, these clothes steamers can do it all.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. iSteam Steamer

This steamer offers quick results and is a total game-changer. Thanks to its automatic protection shut-off feature, you can have peace of mind if you leave the house and realized you forgot to unplug it. It’s also TSA-approved for carry-ons, so it’s great for those quick business trips. The detachable reservoir can be filled and ready to use as quickly as 25 seconds and stays on for 10 continuous minutes of soothing steam. Typically, steamers work best when clothes are on a hanger, but this system allows for steaming at any angle. The cordless clothes steamer is gentle with all fabrics and provides a deep cleanse of bedding and pillows as well. It takes advantage of its nano-polymer filter by using its hot steam to get rid of odors and keeps fabrics fresh after washes.

2. Hilife Steamer

This corded steamer is a high-powered tool that lets you easily remove any creases without additional work. The 700-watt steamer produces a powerful steam so you can quickly tackle wrinkles. Its 9-foot power cord can easily iron clothes from a distance. With its detachable top, you can insert water up to its 240ML capacity. If wrinkles are being more stubborn than usual and need some more TLC, you can steam for 15 continuous minutes without having to refill it. Equipped with a measuring cup and a brush tip, it ensures all of your clothing needs will be resolved.

3. Pure Enrichment Steamer

A steady blast of steam from this steamer’s new nozzle design consistently removes any imperfections in your clothing and is safe to use for all fabrics. It only takes two minutes, and your clothes will be ready to go. The ergonomic handle provides maximum comfort so your hand won’t cramp up. The top easily twists on and off, however, its additional locking feature protects your clothes from any mishaps. Additionally, with an 8-foot cord, it makes for the perfect tool to incorporate into your travel routine.