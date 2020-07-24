After a long day, the last thing you need is an uncomfortable sleep situation. Recharging our bodies and minds should be our refuge from the outside world, not another problem to deal with. A quality pillow and comfy bed are obviously necessary, but your pillowcase is just as important. Whether the night is super hot and sweaty or cool and dry, a cooling pillowcase can provide you with the comfort and warmth needed to have a peaceful night of sleep so you can forget about the day’s troubles. Your body is entitled to a night without any fuss and a pillow that melts your troubles away. Knowing what pillowcase to get can be difficult since there are so many options, but there are some things to look for before you buy just any pillowcase.

A cooling pillowcase has many advantages over traditional pillowcases. For starters, cooling pillowcases provide a smooth and silky surface perfect for any night, but they are also great for keeping your skin and hair healthy and clear. The fear of having a bed head, tangled hair, breakage, or particles seeping through your skin will be a problem of the past. Check out some of the best cooling pillowcases below so you can finally get the perfect night’s sleep you deserve.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Zamat Silk Pillowcase

If you’re searching for a pillowcase for your skin and hair, this is just what you need to add to your beauty routine. This cooling pillowcase is skin and hair friendly and can prevent hair loss, breakage, and wrinkles from sleeping. Not only can it help reduce hair static and keep skin protected from any harmful microbes, but it’s also a great quality pillowcase for beginners who simply want to try cooling pillows. Made with quality polyester satin (a great alternative to silk), this pillowcase will have you dreaming in no time.

2. Ultra-Cooling Pillowcase

If you want the best of both worlds, this pillowcase is great for those days when the air conditioning won’t cut it alone. Made with advanced Japanese-cooling technology and 100 percent cotton fabric, this pillowcase’s multi-use material is suitable for any time of year. For those who have trouble sleeping (whether it’s too hot or too cold), this cooling pillowcase can also help you fall asleep in a flash. And you won’t have to worry about any cleaning hassles because you can throw these pillowcases in the washing machine for a fast clean-up.

3. Bedsure Cooling Cases

For those interested in a classic, yet chic pillowcase that’ll enhance your room’s design, look no further. With bamboo-derived material that absorbs moisture, these pillowcases are perfect for keeping you cool during a hot night. The best part of these bamboo cooling pillowcases? You won’t have to worry about a slippery pillowcase: The quality detailing prevents your pillows from slipping away from the pillowcases so you no longer have to keep pulling it back over your pillow. This cooling bamboo pillowcase also looks and feels like you’re staying in the most luxurious hotel thanks to the high-quality material that will give you the sound sleep you deserve.