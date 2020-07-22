If you’ve been in the shower when the curtain rod comes crashing down, you probably remember your entire life flashing before your eyes. You were in the middle of a cleansing and relaxing shower. Plus, you’re a little vulnerable, because, you know, you have no clothes on. That makes the rod (and curtain) tumbling down even more jarring. You’re expecting your curtain rod to be reliable. After all, it has one job. It just has to stay up, and apparently it can’t even do that. Replace the untrustworthy offender with a durable and reliable shower curtain rod. We found the best shower curtain rod for you.

These fan-favorites are all tension rods. That means there’s no installation involved. You just have to measure your shower before selecting the rod size and then tighten the correctly sized rod until it is supported by the wall. Our picks boast that they don’t leave any marks or scratches behind on your wall, either. All three also have nickel finishes, which means they won’t rust. They come in plenty of stylish finishes, so you’ll be able to find one that fits your bathroom decor.

1. BRIOFOX Tension Curtain Rod

Made out of thick, high-strength steel, this durable shower curtain rod will stay put. It can hold up to 30 lbs., so it won’t have any problem keeping your lightweight shower curtain aloft with its tension rod. This rod can be installed on a variety of surfaces, including tile, wood, painted walls or wallpapered walls. It also comes in two additional sizes if this size doesn’t work for you. It’s available in bronze, chrome, matte black, matte nickel and matte white.

2. Zenna Home Adjustable Tension Shower Curtain Rod

You don’t need any tools to install this shower curtain rod. It stays in place thanks to twisting tension, but don’t worry, it won’t damage your walls. The shower rod can be adjusted from 44 in. all the way to 72 in. to fit between both ends of your shower. It’s made out of steel with a brushed nickel finish, ensuring that it won’t rust. It comes in chrome, bronze, white and brushed nickel.

3. Amazer Spring Tension Curtain Rod

This stylish curtain rod has detachable ends, so you can easily slip your shower curtain and liner on without a struggle. The tension rod, which has a nickel finish, allows you to install it within minutes and doesn’t require any tools. You can pick from four different sizes, so you’re bound to find a rod that fits into your shower. It comes in black, bronze, nickel, chrome and white.