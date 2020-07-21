You always feel completely awful when you realize that you totally forgot to pick up a card for your mother-in-law’s birthday. Now, you didn’t forget her birthday. You wished her “Happy birthday!” on Facebook and gave her a call with your partner, but you forgot the card. It’s such a pain to pick up cards at the store. It’s so easy to forget when you’re whipping through aisles trying to round up essentials, like food and toilet paper. It’s smart to have a greeting card set at home, so you don’t have to make a trip every time someone accomplishes something. It’s also probably more cost-effective than buying a single card each time.

We found the best greeting card sets for you. With a minimum of 24 cards and a maximum of 100, you can tailor your set to your needs. From the holidays to graduations, you’ll have a card for most situations. Every single set we rounded up has unique cards. Not one card is the same, so it doesn’t look like you’re sending out the card equivalent of a mass email. The cards are made out of firm cardstock and some of the sets even come with envelopes.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Dessie Greeting Cards Assortment

With this set, you’ll have a card for every occasion. You get 22 birthday cards, 10 thank you cards, six congratulations cards, five encouragement cards, four baby cards, three wedding cards, three “thinking of you” cards, three sympathy cards, two anniversary cards and two “get well” cards. These cards all have unique designs, so you’ll never send the same one twice. The cards are made out of thick card stock and feature short sentences inside the card, not just a blank slate. It all comes in a box with dividers, ensuring you stay organized.

2. Hallmark All Occasion Handmade Boxed Set of Assorted Greeting Cards

You get a truly premium set of cards from this popular retailer. This set includes highly embellished cards—some of which feature 3D designs—that are unique. There are 24 cards total, including 14 birthday cards, two condolence cards, two baby cards, one wedding or anniversary card, one “thinking of you,” one thank you card, one congratulations and two blank cards. These fun cards will inspire you to mail more letters.

3. 100 All Occasion Greeting Cards

If you find that you mail out a lot of cards every year, you should check out this exhaustive set. You get a total of 100 cards, featuring all unique designs. The cards even are designed in different styles, so you can send cards to your niece and your best friend and your mother-in-law. They’ll fit their personalities and age ranges. You’ll receive 14 birthday cards, 12 Christmas cards, ten anniversary cards, ten blank cards, six graduation cards, two friendship cards and many more. Envelopes come with this set, so you don’t have to purchase them separately.