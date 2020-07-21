Sometimes, grilling can feel like a marathon or like you work in an upscale restaurant. If you’re the grill master, you have to constantly run in and out of the house, carrying plates of meat and vegetables to grill. Or sometimes, that task is regulated to the sous chef, who has to prep everything before bringing it outside. This results in the grill master realizing that they need the barbecue sauce or marinade. Or wait, did they forget something? Better run in and check. Getting an outdoor kitchen island eliminates a lot of this confusion and back-and-forth.

You’re able to prepare most things outside. You can season and chop the meat. Your chef can slice the veggies. Plus, it can be used as a staging area. Put the wine that you’re going to drink with dinner out, along with sides, extra sauces and maybe even the dessert. Most kitchen islands have storage underneath, so you can even stack the plates that you’re going to use underneath. An outdoor island will save you so many steps. Check out our top three picks for the best outdoor kitchen islands.

1. Keter Unity XL Portable Table and Storage Cabinet

If you spend most of your time outside grilling in fair weather, you’ll want this table and storage cabinet combo as your assistant. It’s made out of weather-resistant materials, meaning that this kitchen island can hold up in the elements. The cabinets down below can hold up to 54 gallons worth of stuff, and the open shelves can hold 24 gallons. The top is made out of stainless steel, so it can withstand whatever you throw at it. The island also has hooks for hangable tools, a space for paper towels and a spice rack.

2. Linon Kitchen Island Granite Top

Roll this little guy out when you have friends or family over. This stylish granite countertop, which sits on top of a natural wood frame and rubber castors, will get compliments. This multi-use kitchen island has one drawer, a four-bottle wine rack, a mesh wire basket and large open space on the bottom for cookware. Prep your food outside and then roll the cart back inside before any storm hits.

3. Origami Folding Kitchen Cart on Wheels

If you’re short on space, check out this folding option. It can go from open to closed in the matter of 10 seconds. There’s no assembly involved with this utilitarian kitchen accessory. You can put this little table next to the grill. It can serve as your meat prep area or even a mini-bar. There’s even space on the side to hang a towel. The cart’s frame is made out of steel, while the top is made out of durable wood. It weighs 39 lbs., which is relatively lightweight for a kitchen island.