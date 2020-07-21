If you’re going out of town for half a day or longer, you want to make sure that your pets are all set. Whether you’ve got some grazers or a dog knows exactly when it’s 6 p.m. aka dinnertime, you want a trusted feeding dispenser. Maybe your cat sitter dropped out at the last-minute. An electronic pet feeder ensures that you don’t have to cancel your excursion while making sure your dog gets his dinner right at 6 p.m. on the dot.

These feeders are meant for dry food, and sometimes the kibble has to be between certain sizes to dispense. Check your dog or cat food bags to see what size each piece is before ordering an automatic feeder. The best part about them is that feeders can be programmed for multiple meals up a day, which is perfect if you’re going to be away for a day. One of our picks can store and dish out 12 meals a day. That might sound excessive, unless you have a pet that eats too fast and needs their meals broken into smaller bits. These feeders are either battery-run or plug into an outlet, so you can trust them.

1. Aspen Pet Lebistro Programmable Cat and Dog Feeder

Set it and stop fretting. You can determine when and how much food your cat or dog eats with this feeder on the user-friendly LCD screen. You can program as many as three meals daily. It holds up to 18 cups of dry pet food. This feeder does need three D batteries, which are not included, and has a low battery indicator. The feeding bowl is removable and safe to wash in the top rack of the dishwasher.

2. PetSafe Automatic Cat and Dog Feeder

If Fido or Fluffy has a problem with eating too quickly, this feeder will help you out. You can schedule it to feed your pet up to 12 times a day and make the portions as small as 1/8 cup or as large as 4 cups. You can distribute small portions to your gobbler every few minutes to ensure they don’t get sick to their stomachs. It’s made out of BPA-free plastic, with a pet-proof locking lid, and has a stainless steel bowl. This feeder isn’t meant for large dogs.

3. WOPET Automatic Pet Feeder

This feeder makes setting up your pets meals for when you’re gone very easy. The LCD screen is intuitive, and you can program up to four feedings a day. You can even record a message for Fido or Fluffy when the food drops into their bowl. All you have to do is hold down the mic button for three seconds before recording. You can plug this feeder into a wall, but make sure to put three D batteries inside, in case of a power outage.