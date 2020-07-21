Have you been suffering under a low-pressure shower head for years? You might never feel very clean when you step out to towel off. Plus, maybe the top is starting to rust, creating pink stains on your bathtub. That’s not the kind of rose gold look the teens are after. As a parent, your moments to relax are few and far between. Your shower at the beginning or end of the day might be the only time you get to yourself, so make that time special. Switch out that rusty, old shower head for a waterfall version. This version pours high-pressure water straight down on you. You can pretend that you’re on an island paradise, standing underneath the real thing.

We found the best waterfall shower heads for you. Our picks will make you feel like you live in the lap of luxury—if only for your 10 to 20 minutes. These durable stainless steel shower heads come in flawless chrome finishes, which will elevate your bathroom decor. Some of our selections have multiple shower head settings, so you can switch it up whenever you want. One pick even comes with a second handheld shower head, making sure that you get the ultimate shower experience.

1. SparkPod Shower Head

This luxurious shower head will make you imagine that you’re standing under a warm waterfall. The high pressure—combined with hot water—will help open your pores and help you feel super clean after each shower. The jets at the shower of the shower are easy to clean, ensuring that rust and other water deposits aren’t dripping down on you while you shower. It’s also easy-to-install. All you have to do is connect it to your shower attachment.

2. DreamSpa 3-way 8-Setting Rainfall Shower Head

Let the rain fall down through this chrome-face shower head. You can choose from seven settings, including pulsating massage and rain/mist, to get the most relaxing shower possible. If the rainfall shower head wasn’t fancy enough, this set also comes with a hand-held shower head that you can pull out of the stand with its 5-ft.-long hose and maneuver. This lightweight set is easy to set-up, even if you’re new to shower head installation.

3. 12 Inch High Pressure Showerhead

Made out of corrosion-resistant stainless steel, this shower head will release water at a high pressure for a cleansing shower. It’s equipped with an extendable arm, so you can find the ideal angle for you. The only tool that you’ll need to assemble this shower head is a wrench. Everything else is included, so you’ll just have to follow the instructions. You can pick from a chrome finish or an oil-rubbed bronze.