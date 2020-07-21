Target’s Halloween Collection Is Already Here & These Spooky Pieces Are Available for Pre-Order

It feels like summer is just starting to get into full swing, right? We’re getting into our grilling groove, lathering up on SPF, spending lots of time sipping cocktails by the pool and just beginning to think about the back-to-school season. Target, on the other hand, is thinking a little further in advance than the rest of us because they’re already dropping previews of their 2020 Halloween collection.

Yesterday Target launched its 2020 Halloween collection and although it’s not available in stores yet, you can pre-order your favorite items online. The retailer also announced that they are bringing back the Hyde & EEK! Boutique that was introduced last year. The Hyde & EEK! Boutique features a collection of adaptive costumes designed with all kids in mind. Costumes are super affordable (starting at only $20) and come in a wide variety of options. This year, Target’s Hyde & EEK! Boutique features everything from dragons to robots and Target is even expanding the collection to include costumes for adults as well.

Target also gave us a preview of this year’s epic Halloween decor and you guys, it does not disappoint. The best part? It’s so affordable! Lots of pieces are only $2 and they have an entire section dedicated to decor that costs $15 or less. Most of the pieces are available for pre-order now.

Of course, there’s more elaborate decor available for pre-order too if you want to go all out.

Happy shopping!

