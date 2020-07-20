Whether you’re camping out at your child’s soccer tournament or literally going camping, it’s good to have a couple of reliable lawn chairs on hand. You want an ergonomic chair that you can sit comfortably for hours, without hurting your back or butt. There’s nothing worse than having a sore back from sitting in a chair, especially when you’re exposed to the elements—the hot sun or cold rain. When the game or trip is over, you have to fold up your chairs. You don’t want to waste time (and sweat) trying to shove a chair into its carrying bag for 20 minutes. There are so many little things that can go wrong with portable fold-out seats, which is why we rounded up the best lawn chairs for you. These selections take mere seconds to fold out and pack away.

Our picks can withstand the elements without fading and developing mildew. The chairs have special features, too. One of our selections has a cooler cup holder that can hold not one, but four drinks. Why settle for one or no cup holders when you can cool so many drinks?

1. Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair

This fan-favorite chair has everything you need to spend hours outside. The chair has a cushioned seat or back, so you can sit comfortably for long periods of time, and it supports up to 325 lbs. with its stainless steel frame. In addition to the mesh cup holder, it has a special armrest cooler that can hold up to four cans. This foldable chair also has a pocket for books, magazines and newspapers. It comes in black, gray, blue and red.

2. Quik Chair Portable Folding Chair

This very sturdy chair is made out of reinforced polyester fabric and a steel frame. It also has a mesh cup holder for one drink. The fabric is designed to withstand rain, sun and spills, because it’s moisture- and stain-resistant. Basically, this chair is child-friendly. This ergonomic chair folds up neatly into a carry-bag, which makes it easy to transport from place to place.

3. OmniCore Designs New Standard Folding Lawn Chair

Unlike other lawn chairs, this one is made out of one giant piece of fabric, instead of those little stripes of fabric that digs into your skin. This seat is wider than most. It promises that you’ll have 40 percent more of seat to spread out on, along with a higher back to support your neck. You can take this chair to the beach or camping. You also don’t have to bring it anywhere—you can relax with it on your front lawn. These foldable chairs support up to 225 lbs. each and are UV and mildew-resistant.