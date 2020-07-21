The Best Knife Block Sets to Make You Feel Like a Pro Chef

Whether the microwave is your best friend or you use the oven daily to bake your creative recipes, one thing is a must in the kitchen: A trusty knife block set. From cutting fruits and veggies to meats, everyone needs a reliable knife set that will slice and dice to perfection. More importantly, a quality knife block set ensures that knives don’t dull right away, which can often lead to accidentally cutting yourself.

The beauty of just about any knife block is that they don’t take up a lot of counter space either, and they look sleek and stylish enough that you won’t feel the need to hide them. Best of all, many of these knives are even dishwasher safe so you don’t have to risk cutting yourself by washing them by hand. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best knife blocks to add to your kitchen, no matter your cooking level.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Henckels Knife Block Set

How many times have you tried to wash a sharp knife by hand and end up with a deep cut? It’s time to kick that injury-prone activity to the curb with a set of knives that you can toss in the dishwasher and forget about them. This quality knife block set includes 15 pieces that will help you master your recipes in the kitchen, no matter your skill level. The lightweight design makes them easy to use, and yes, you can put them in the dishwasher when you’re done whipping up your meal. Made with quality stainless steel, these knives are made to last.

2. Cuisinart Stainless Steel Handle Block Set

One of the main culprits of knives slipping out of your hand is an uncomfortable handle. This knife block set features an ergonomic handle that makes it comfortable to hold and reduces the chances of you ending up with an injury. Thanks to the hollow handle, it’s super lightweight so it won’t feel like a workout when you’re cutting veggies, fruits, or meats. The high-end carbon stainless steel blades offer maximum precision and accuracy.

3. Dalstrong Knife Block Set

The key to a sharp cut is having a good grip, and the triple-riveted handles on these knives provide an optimal insurance policy. This knife block set boasts a handsome design that you’ll want to display on your countertop, and the knives are laminated for sanitary reasons. Best of all, they’re stain resistant, so they’ll hold up over time and won’t leave residue from various foods behind.