Bath & Body Works Extended Their Semi-Annual Sale: Here’s What We’re Shopping

Thought you missed Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale? Think again, because they just extended it, baby; and you better believe we’ve already filled our virtual cart with a year’s worth of three-wick candles.

Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale kicked off online June 9 — in-store June 14 — and was originally scheduled to run through July 5. But now, the sale’s been extended through July 20 — that’s an extra 15 days of shopping the Semi-Annual Sale’s many, many great deals, including up to 75 percent off items such as wallflowers, hand soaps, aromatherapy, body care, and three-wick candles. More specifically, sales include 50 percent off select three-wick candles, $7 fine fragrance mists, $6.75 pillow mists, $6.75 shower gels, $6.25 body lotions, $5 select body care, and $7.25 single-wick candles, $3.75 hand soaps, $3.75 Wallflowers fragrance refills, among others.

Take a look at some of our favorites, and shop the entire Semi-Annual Sale on Bath & Body Works’ website.

Blackberries & Basil Hand Soap

Wash your hands with this intoxicating scent of blackberries, sparkling champagne, and basil. Bath & Body Works also sells this deep cleansing hand soap in scents such as Sunshine & Citrus, Orange Sunshine, Island Margarita, and more.

Midnight Body Lotion

One of our favorite scents ever, Midnight blends cedar leaf, amber musk, and black pepper.

Watermelon Lemonade Single-Wick Candle

Made with essential oils, Bath & Body Works’ single-wick candles are half off and are available in a variety of fruity scents, like watermelon lemonade, pineapple mango, peach bellini, strawberry pound cake, and more.

White Gardenia Wallflowers Refill

Wallflowers fragrance refills are also half off during the Semi-Annual Sale, and white gardenia is one of our favorite scents.

Woodland Springs 3-Wick Candle

White sandalwood, sparkling spring water, blonde patchouli, and essentials: This Woodland Springs three-wick candle is one of many floral scents now available for half off.

Before you go, check out these candles guaranteed to mask even the toughest scents:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.