The Queer Eye Collection Is Sold Exclusively at Walmart — & We Want Everything

Last month, while we were watching the premiere of Queer Eye Season 5, we thought to ourselves (as we do every season), “If only Bobby could give my home a makeover…” Turns out, he can — well, kind of. The Queer Eye Collection just arrived at Walmart, and each piece is gorgeous.

The Queer Eye Collection, sold exclusively at Walmart, is comprised of 80 pieces embracing that modern industrial charm we — and the Fab Five — all love so much. With furniture for every space, the collection ranges from chic, yet comfy accent chairs; modern metal bed frames; and mid-century modern dressers and upholstered dining chairs; to multifunctional, space-saving pieces; and much more.

“This collection is packed with fierce, fabulous and functional lewks, including amazing pieces made from wood, metal and faux leather to transform any space,” the Queer Eye team said.

But the Queer Eye Collection is about much more than looks. The Fab Five created the collection to help you “updat[e] the space to look and feel like you: amazing!”

“Our goal is always to help people be the best version of themselves,” they said. “This collection brings that same notion home, with pieces that speak to who you are and how you feel.”

Ahead, shop our favorites from the Queer Eye Collection. Shop the entire collection on Walmart’s website.

Modern Metal Bed

Image: Walmart.

The Fab Five specially designed this Queer Eye Leopold Metal Bed boasting a sleek yet bold black metal frame and durable construction “because we know you deserve a sleep sanctuary fit for a gawd (or gawdess!).”

Mid-Century Modern Bar Stool

Image: Walmart.

Give us green velvet *everything*. “This bar stool features clean lines and a beautiful upholstery reminiscent of mid-century design. What’s not to love?” the Queer Eye team writes.

Writing Desk

Image: Walmart.

A writing desk doesn’t have to take up a lot of space. Case in point: Queer Eye’s Copley writing desk made of laminated MDF and particleboard with a black oak woodgrain finish.

Accent Chair

Image: Walmart.

Why settle for one hue when you can have two? As Jonathan puts it, the Queer Eye Kayden Modern Accent Chair “will make your wig snatch off … just like the first time you saw Antoni put yogurt in his guac.”

Glass Top Industrial Dining Table

Image: Walmart.

Small dining room? No problem. This glass-top dining table will fit in perfectly.

Chaise Lounger

Image: Walmart.

Not only does this chaise lounger look and feel great, but it’s also designed with a multi-position backrest that can be converted into a lounger or a bed with one easy push or pull.

Sofa Bed

Image: Walmart.

“Designed to attract ~a lot~ of attention … the Liam is built with a multi-functional split-back design that easily converts between sitting, lounging and sleeping positions with one easy push or pull,” the Queer Eye team says.

Before you go, check out these gorgeous pieces of bedding with the power to transform your entire space.

