A comforter can determine what kind of sleep you’re going to get. If you’re a hot sleeper with a hot comforter, you’ll wake up in the middle of the night drenched in sweat. On the flip side, cold sleepers will suffer if their comforter isn’t heavy enough and wake up freezing. Oh, and then there’s the people who can’t sleep without some weight on them, requiring a hefty comforter. In addition to all of those comforter demands, a sleeper with allergies will need a hypoallergenic cover. Or, perhaps they don’t like goose down and want an odorless alternative. We haven’t even talked about how the comforter looks yet.

Basically, when shopping for a comforter you should know what you’re looking for. You spend one-third of your life sleeping, so it’s important to make sure you’re getting the right comforter for you. We found the best queen comforters for your bed. These comforters can either stand alone on your bed sans duvet cover or they can be stuffed into your favorite cover. The comforters all have alternative down, which means no feathers, odor or clumping from goose down. The three picks come in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can find something that suits your home decor style.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Linenspa All-Season Reversible Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

This comforter is made for all the seasons, both hot and cold. It’s easy to put a duvet cover on top of this comforter, thanks to its side loops, or you could just have this comforter on the bed by itself. Instead of using goose down, this comforter has microfiber down, which is odorless and lightweight. The fluffy comforter is reversible, so you can switch up the look of your bedding whenever you want. There are nine reversible color and pattern options, including stripes and quatrefoil patterns.

2. TEKAMON All Season Queen Comforter

The polyfill in this bed is evenly distributed to allow you to sleep soundly, and it won’t shift around when you wash it. The comforter is a thermal regulator, so the bed will remain comfy no matter what season it is. It’s long-lasting due to the way that it’s constructed with quilted stitching, ensuring it won’t rip. It’s available in five different colors and comforter pattern options, from diamonds to jacquard.

3. Beckham Hotel Collection Goose Down Alternative Reversible Comforter

Pretend that you’re sleeping in a fancy hotel with this luxurious queen comforter. It’s filled with synthetic goose feathers, instead of the real thing, so you get the comfort but not the smell. Those sleepers who suffer from allergies will be able to sleep soundly, because the comforter is hypoallergenic and keeps out dust mites and mildew. You can put this comforter on your bed by itself or put your favorite duvet cover over it.