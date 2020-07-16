Whether you’ve embraced your silver fox side or have decided to experiment with gray hair color, your hair still needs some TLC. You thought you might be done with a ton of salon trips and any kind of color treatment. But because a woman’s work is never done, gray hair does need to be protected from the elements, too. Who knew that gray hair could get brassy like dyed blonde hair? The environment and heat tools can also dull your shimmering gray or silver hair, too. There’s an easy and cost-effective fix, though. It’s purple shampoo. That might sound familiar to former blondes or people who read a lot of beauty content. With its cooling tones, purple shampoo removes yellow from your gray and restores that gorgeous shine.

We rounded up the best purple shampoos for gray hair. Our three picks not only bring your hair back to its former glory, they help fix damage, including brittleness and thinness. One of our selections even protects your hair from harmful UV rays, while another packs a punch with both biotin and keratin. There’s even one that comes in travel size, so you don’t have to risk having dull gray hair on vacation.

1. Purple Shampoo for Gray Hair

Brighten up your gray or silver hair with this specially formulated shampoo. This shampoo will remove any brassiness or coloring effects that the environment has had on your hair. It’s sulfate- and paraben-free. It doesn’t only help restore shine, it also protects your hair from UV rays and softens your hair with Vitamin B5. It works on both natural and dyed gray hair.

2. Redken Color Extend Graydiant Purple Shampoo

Unlike the other options on this list, this shampoo is specifically formulated for gray and silver hair. Not both blonde and gray hair. The shampoo is anti-yellow and will make your silver hair icy and cool, erasing warm tones. It comes in three different sizes, including a travel size, a medium option and large bottle. There’s also a conditioner, if you want to go all in on protecting your gray hair.

3. PURA D’OR ColorHarmony Purple Shampoo & Conditioner Biotin Set

If your gray hair is looking both dull and damaged, you can bring some life back to it with this shampoo and conditioner set. It both detoxifies and protects color-treated hair. Containing bamboo fiber, botanical extracts, biotin and Keratin, this shampoo strengthens, hydrates and thickens your hair, as well as stripping the brass out of it. Make your hair soft and smooth again. This purple shampoo also works on blonde hair.