Walmart Will Finally Require Shoppers to Wear Face Masks

Face masks are pretty much the norm these days. Costco requires them, Trader Joe’s requires them, Starbucks requires them, just about every large retail store requires customers to wear a mask — except for Walmart. For unknown reasons, Walmart has been one of the few retailers that has not enforced a face mask rule for shoppers but that is about to change.

Walmart will require all customers to wear a face mask beginning Monday, July 20. “As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” Walmart said in a news release.

To best serve our communities and protect the health and safety of our shoppers and associates, face coverings will be required in all stores beginning Monday, July 20. For more on our decision and policy, please see here: https://t.co/r2ijRqslNP pic.twitter.com/pKYQCzk48l — Walmart (@Walmart) July 15, 2020

There is no nation-wide mandate for face masks but the science is pretty clear: masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus. While most of us would agree Walmart’s new face mask requirement is a necessary step to protect us all, it didn’t take long for people to voice their disapproval of Walmart’s new policy.

This is absolutely disgusting. Even in areas where there is no ordinance in place. Any end date? The data is skewed, report after report tells us that. Unbelievable fear mongering from MSM, without good data to back it up. And you follow Starbucks.🙄🙄 — Lynne LaRue (@serendipitea) July 15, 2020

I guess no more shopping Walmart! Which is fine, the mom and pop stores will appreciate all of our business and there are plenty of online options such as amazon and instacart! Let’s hope enough people refuse to shop there to hurt their pocketbook! — Sheila Reinke (@reinke_sheila) July 15, 2020

The new face mask requirement will also be implemented at Sam’s Club locations. According to the news release, “associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members, politely reminding them of our requirement to wear a face covering when shopping with us.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club will also have complimentary masks available if shoppers forget to bring their own.

Hopefully, customers will adhere to the new requirement without being disrespectful to store employees. We’ve already seen too many viral videos of shoppers taking their anger out on store employees who are simply trying to enforce the policy that has been set in place by their employer.

