LivingCulture

Walmart Will Finally Require Shoppers to Wear Face Masks

by

Face masks are pretty much the norm these days.  Costco requires them, Trader Joe’s requires them, Starbucks requires them, just about every large retail store requires customers to wear a mask — except for Walmart. For unknown reasons, Walmart has been one of the few retailers that has not enforced a face mask rule for shoppers but that is about to change.

Walmart will require all customers to wear a face mask beginning Monday, July 20.  “As the number of confirmed cases has spiked in communities across the country recently, so too have the number and types of face covering mandates being implemented,” Walmart said in a news release.

There is no nation-wide mandate for face masks but the science is pretty clear: masks prevent the spread of the coronavirus. While most of us would agree Walmart’s new face mask requirement is a necessary step to protect us all, it didn’t take long for people to voice their disapproval of Walmart’s new policy.

The new face mask requirement will also be implemented at Sam’s Club locations. According to the news release, “associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members, politely reminding them of our requirement to wear a face covering when shopping with us.”

Walmart and Sam’s Club will also have complimentary masks available if shoppers forget to bring their own.

Hopefully, customers will adhere to the new requirement without being disrespectful to store employees. We’ve already seen too many viral videos of shoppers taking their anger out on store employees who are simply trying to enforce the policy that has been set in place by their employer.

If you need to stock up on face masks before your next trip to Walmart, we’ve got you covered.

Comments

New in Living

View article
Nordstrom swim sale

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the 2020 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

View article
Best outdoor trash cans on Amazon

Durable Outdoor Trash Cans to Refresh Your Patio

Durable Outdoor Trash Cans to Refresh Your Patio

View article
Target retail store

Target Made It Easier Than Ever to Support Black-Owned Brands — Here Are Favorites

Target Made It Easier Than Ever to Support Black-Owned Brands — Here Are Favorites

View article
Best Patio Umbrella Stand on Amazon

Durable Patio Umbrella Stands That Won’t Let You Down

Durable Patio Umbrella Stands That Won’t Let You Down

View article
Target retail store

Target’s Having a Major Beauty Sale on Popular Products Right Now

Target’s Having a Major Beauty Sale on Popular Products Right Now

View article
mortar pestle sets amazon

The Best Mortar and Pestle Sets to Elevate Your Dinner Table

The Best Mortar and Pestle Sets to Elevate Your Dinner Table

ad