This year, our shopping habits have undoubtedly become more thoughtful, intentional, and purpose-driven. We’re not only pushing for and pursuing a more eco-friendly, low-waste living, but we’re also diversifying the brands we support, including shopping more Black-owned and Black-founded brands. And Target’s made it easier than ever to do the latter.

Launched this year, Target’s new badge — a brown circle with five skin toned-hued hearts inside — identifies Black-owned or -founded brands. It’s usually found in the “At a Glance” section located just below the product and next to the Highlights. The “At a Glance” section also identifies whether a products is considered a clean-certified, cruelty-free, or vegan, among other identifiers.

“Target recognizes Black owned and founded brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51 percent Black owned, operated and controlled,” the website states.

So far, we’ve seen the badge on quite a few Black-owned brands across departments, from bath products and beauty products, like Colored Raine and the Lip Bar, to some of our favorite food products. But not all products have the badge, so Target must still be rolling it out.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a handful of our favorite Black-owned and -founded brands at Target; but these are far from the only ones. So, take a look around their site and keep an eye out for that badge!

Alaffia Bubble Bath

Washington-based Alaffia sells award-winning clean skin and hair care products made with fair trade ingredients that support community empowerment projects in West Africa.

Capital City Sweet Hot Mambo Sauce

As the name suggests, Capital City hails from Washington D.C., and their sauces are great on everything — really. Drizzle on fries, use as a wing sauce, marinade chicken with this cayenne and habanero pepper: The options are truly endless.

The Honey Pot Herbal Menstrual Pads

The Honey Pot is a plant-based feminine care company that sells natural washes, wipes, and pads.

BLK & Bold Rise & Grind

Founded in 2018, BLK & Bold donates 5 percent of its profits to initiatives that support youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and eradicating youth homelessness.

SoapSox Sponge Miles Elephant Wash Mitt

SoapSox‘s plush bath toys are antimicrobial, fast-drying, and so adorable.

Before you go, shop more Black-owned food brands below:

