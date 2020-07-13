With such great deals and so many exclusive products, Target can do no wrong. Like us, you probably walk in with a short grocery list and come out with 10 items you had no intention to buy. And when it comes to hitting up the beauty aisles in particular, we need all the self control possible. Luckily, there’s a major beauty sale going on now that’ll make you feel a lot better about filling up that cart with cult-favorite goodies. Now, through July 18, Target is offering buy one get one (up to) 50 percent off your favorite beauty brands so you can treat yourself at home.

While they have all your favorite drugstore brands, what we really can’t live without is their exclusive lines that tap into the luxury-drugstore category, and many are part of this summer sale. From Versed and Love Beauty & Planet to celebrity-favorite Kristin Ess hair products, these brands offer the best of both worlds so everyone can give their skin and hair much-needed TLC at home. Sure, the products are already at a guilt-free price tag, but when there’s a sale like this, you know we’re dropping everything into our virtual carts without a care in the world. Prepare to get glowing from head-to-toe right from the comfort of your bathroom.

Versed Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen SPF 35

Your skin can thank Versed for tapping into the luxury-meets-drugstore skincare sector. If you’ve never tried the clean beauty brand, now’s the perfect time to become addicted, starting with its sunscreen with SPF 35. This vegan and cruelty-free formula is made with non-nano zinc oxide, which is the safest SPF for our bodies and the oceans. It protects against environmental pollution, electronic pollution (hello, screen time), and the sun. Did we mention there’s no white cast?

Kristin Ess The One Purple Shampoo

In case you’re not familiar, Krisitn Ess is a top celeb hairstylist. So as you can imagine, her hair care line made for Target is a customer fave. If you’re looking for a miracle-working product to repair brassy hair, this purple shampoo is a must-have. It’s safe to use daily, sulfate-free, and creates shiny locks that’ll give your IRL stylist a run for their money.

Bliss What a Melon Water Jelly Hydrator

Watermelon beauty products are taking over our medicine cabinets, and we are certainly not mad about it. This lightweight, gel formula is a must for any fruit-scented fanatic looking to quench thirsty summer skin. Plus, it’s cruelty-free, vegan, and works for sensitive skin.

Love Beauty & Planet Mimosa Flower Lotion

This cult-favorite plant-based beauty (and home!) line should be a staple in everyone’s home. To hydrate skin that’s spent too much time in the sun lately, slather on this ultra-hydrating lotion made with refreshing coconut water and mimosa flower. Warning: You won’t be able to stop touching your supple skin.

Nexxus Volume Refreshing Mist Dry Shampoo

For in-between shampoos and days when you’ve got zero time to style your hair, this dry shampoo will come to the rescue. Infused with jasmine and water lily, it’ll make your hair smell like you just washed it without leaving behind powdery residue. This one small step can extend the life of your blowout while helping you use less water during your showers so you can be more eco-friendly.

