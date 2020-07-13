Who said you have to go to a restaurant to feel fancy and elevated? With so many innovative and downright cool kitchen and cooking accessories these days, why not enjoy a decadent meal from the comfort of your home? There are quite a few ways to take your at-home dining experience up quite a few notches, from your cookware to your dinnerware. And if you’re a fan of guacamole (who are we kidding, that’s not even a question), then your kitchen arsenal isn’t complete without a handy mortar and pestle set to bring your favorite dip to life.

Aside from their gorgeous looks, mortar and pestle sets are actually super functional. Not only can you whip up tasty guac for your taco night, but you can also crush other herbs to make things like pesto for an Italian feast at home. There’s nothing more satisfying that putting some elbow grease into cooking at home, so if you don’t have one of these, it’s time to get on the bandwagon. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best mortar and pestle sets to really impress your guests and family at dinner.

1. ChefSofi Mortar & Pestle Set

Mortar and pestle sets are used to crush and grind ingredients, so they are sure to take a beating from all the hard work you put into them, so that means you need one that’s going to last throughout a lot of wear and tear. This durable option even boasts an anti-scratch protector to keep it looking fresh and new. It holds up to 2 cups and is made with unpolished granite, which improves its crushing performance and also looks organic and gorgeous on your countertop. To top things off, it even comes with an E-book to help you get started creating something tasty tonight.

2. Mortar & Pestle Bowl Set

Your first reason to get yourself a mortar and pestle set is most likely for guacamole, so this high-quality set is just what you need to whip up your favorite appetizer with ease. It features a protective pad to for stability so your fresh dip doesn’t slide off the table, and it even comes with a garlic peeler as an added bonus. The grooved interior helps crush ingredients efficiently, and it holds 1.5 cups.

3. Tera Mortar & Pestle Set

If you want a more modern, sleek look, then you can’t go wrong with this stainless steel mortar and pestle set for your kitchen needs. The material is rustproof and resistant to corrosion, caused by acidic foods, as well. To prevent it from sliding off your tabletop, it has a padded bottom to ensure it stays put. The see-through lids lets you see the progress of your dip while keeping it contained so you don’t have a mess to clean up after. From pills to spices, this tool can crush anything.